7 Morning Digest: November forecast, new Detroit deputy mayor & more stories

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Fall-like weekend and breezy Friday

The winds are still up as the temps are going back down toward normal temps for November. Highs through the weekend will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The rain will return Sunday afternoon and stick around through election day on Tuesday.

November in metro Detroit: Average temps & when we usually get snowfall

Let's also take a quick look at what we can expect in November. We usually start the month with average highs of 55 and lows of 39. By the end of the month, those drop to 42 and 30, respectively.

The average snowfall is 1.9" and the average rainfall is 2.57", and the first measurable snowfall usually occurs around Nov. 16. The most snow we've had in November came back in 2019 when we had 9.2" on Veterans Day!

Any traffic issues?

So far this morning, there are no major traffic issues to know about! Be sure to check our live traffic map here

The top stories you need to know about

Meet Melia Howard, Detroit's new deputy mayor and second woman to hold position

For the second time in Detroit's history, a woman has been named the new deputy mayor for the city. Melia Howard replaces Todd Bettison, who is the new interim Detroit police chief.

"It just validated for a lot of people in the community who’ve seen me working for decades. It validated for them that if Melia can do that, we all can do that,“ Howard said. “There’s so many people who’ve allowed me to be in this space because if they didn’t lift me up, I wouldn’t be in this space.“

Howard has a long history of serving Detroiters in various roles including director of Community Engagement and advising the mayor on neighborhood economic development. Prior to formally working for the city, she was a familiar community organizer and says she's always loved serving her neighbors.

"Just being able to connect with people and just being able to give them the attention they need and deserve and allowing them to say their piece but being solution-oriented and getting them the help they need,” Howard said about her passion for connecting people to help.

Detroit election officials detail plans for election night at Huntington Place

City of Detroit elections officials spoke just days before the upcoming November 2024 general election, sharing the work they're doing and the work that will be done in the coming days.

Huntington Place is where they will count the absentee ballots. In 2020, it became the heart of false claims by then-President Donald Trump alleging that the election was rigged against him. Hundreds of people converged on what was then called TCF Center as workers counted the ballots.

Daniel Baxter, the chief operating officer of the Detroit Elections Department, said they are working with the Detroit Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Department of Justice and more to keep the absentee ballot counting board secure.

"For this election, we have put together a very rigorous security plan," Baxter said. "Today, as we sit in this room, there are 10 police officers strategically located in the event that we have an event or someone violates or deviates from Michigan election law."

"We have established and maintained a comprehensive security plan for this week and the days moving forward," Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey added. “This will continue through election night to ensure the safety of our election workers and the integrity of the election process.”

VIDEO: See inside the estate sale taking place this weekend at the historic Fisher Mansion in Detroit

In an estate sale, you can purchase furniture and other items from the Fisher Mansion in Detroit’s Boston-Edison neighborhood.

Our Peter Maxwell got a look inside the historic mansion during the start of the estate sale.

The 10,000-square-foot renaissance revival home, located at 892 W Boston, was built in the early 20th century for Edward F. Fisher, general manager of Fisher Body and director of General Motors. This mansion is the smallest of Fisher's properties, but it still showcases the era’s luxurious lifestyle that Detroit’s elite once enjoyed.

Donald Trump, Tim Walz both campaigning in metro Detroit on Friday

Finally, with election day just days away, the candidates are returning to Michigan.

Former President Donald Trump and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will both be in metro Detroit on Friday with just days before election day.

Trump will hold a rally in Warren on Friday afternoon while Walz will also bein metro Detroit for an event.

It comes ahead of Tuesday's election and amid early voting in Michigan where hundreds of thousands of votes have been cast.

Walz will also be in Flint and Traverse City on Friday and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Detroit on Sunday.

