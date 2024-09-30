7 Morning Digest: Officers hurt in crash, Tigers playoff schedule, Lions on 7 & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Mild & brighter today

Dry weather returns today, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. The weather is looking great for Monday Night Football tailgating! Expect temperatures in the low 70s to start, then falling into the upper 60s as you're walking in to Ford Field.

Foggy skies and some light drizzle starts the day Tuesday. Then skies become partly sunny before a weak cold front brings showers Tuesday afternoon/evening. Highs climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Any traffic issues?

So far this morning, there are no major traffic issues to know about! We'll update this section if any major road closures arrive.

Here are the top stories you need to know this morning

Two dead, two officers hospitalized in early morning Warren crash

Two people are dead and two Warren police officers are in critical condition following an early morning crash in Warren.

It happened near the intersection of Schoenherr Road and Prospect Avenue, with the crash involving a Dodge Durango and a police cruiser. Police say the officers were southbound on Schoenherr approaching Prospect when they were involved in the crash. We're told that the two people in the Durango are dead, while the two officers involved are in the hospital.

In a press conference Monday morning, Lieutenant John Gajewski said that one of the officers was trapped in the vehicle, and had to be removed from the vehicle by the Fire Department. Police clarified that the officers involved in the crash were not involved in a vehicle pursuit.

Police told us they are in the process of contacting the family of the people killed in the crash, as well as contacting the families of the officers.

"It's a hard day here at the police department this morning," Lt. Gajewski said. "We want to get to the bottom of this like everybody, we're looking to get more resources to the scene so that we can have a comprehensive analysis of what exactly happened prior to this."

Detroit Tigers playoff games to air on Channel 7

The sounds of a playoff celebration: go on the field and clubhouse with the Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are back in the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, and you can watch the games right here on Channel 7!

Detroit will head to Houston to take on the Astros starting tomorrow afternoon. They'll play Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (if necessary) with first pitch at 2:32 p.m. on Channel 7.

See more of our Tigers playoff coverage here.

Watch the Lions' Monday Night Football game on Channel 7 tonight!

The Detroit Lions are back home next week with a primetime game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Detroit (2-1) will host the Seattle Seahawks (3-0) and the game will air on Channel 7.

The NFL has two Monday Night Football games, so you can only watch the Lions on Channel 7 on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ESPN will broadcast the Tennessee Titans vs. the Miami Dolphins at 7:30 p.m.

WXYZ will also air a pregame show starting at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 7 with coverage ahead of the game.

Taylor police say 7-year-old girl fatally stabbed by 13-year-old sister

