7 Morning Digest: One-on-one with Jameson Williams, new State Fair safety & more

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking rain and storms today

Today: Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. The best chance of thunder is in the afternoon. No severe storms are anticipated. Highs near 70°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase late with lows in the low to mid 40s - with 50s near the city. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

The top stories to know about

2 church leaders with Michigan ties charged in multi-state forced labor conspiracy

Two church leaders with Michigan ties were arrested and charged in connection to a multi-state forced labor and money laundering conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Chopper 7 captured the FBI on Wednesday outside a church near Allen Road and Superior Road in Taylor.

Officials say 53-year-old David Taylor and 56-year-old Michelle Brannon, leaders of Kingdom of God Global Church, formally known as Media Ministries International, used physical and psychological abuse to control their victims to get donations.

Taylor and Brannon were reportedly arrested Wednesday in North Carolina and Florida in “a nationwide takedown of their forced labor organization.”

Taylor opened the first call center in Michigan and then ran call centers across the U.S., including in Florida, Texas and Missouri, officials say.

Officials say the pair coerced victims to work at the call centers without pay and serve Taylor around the clock. Victims reportedly slept in the call center facilities and were not allowed to leave without permission. According to the indictment, Taylor referred to himself as “Apostle” and "Jesus's best friend."

Taylor also allegedly demanded his victims transport women to his location, and to make sure they took emergency contraceptives.

If the call center workers, reportedly referred to as "armor bearers," refused to comply or didn't reach monetary goals, officials say they would be punished by Taylor and Brannon. Those punishments, officials say, included psychological abuse, physical assaults, and "threats of divine judgment in the form of sickness, accidents, and eternal damnation."

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the call centers would bring in millions of dollars in donations each year. Officials allege Taylor and Brannon used the money to buy luxury properties, luxury vehicles and sporting equipment.

Michigan State Fair implements new safety measures after teen's death last year

The Michigan State Fair is implementing significant safety changes after a 14-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of the fair last year. Police also say they have now identified a suspect in the case.

The identity of the Michigan State Fair will remain the same, but safety and security measures are changing following last year's tragedy.

"It's heartbreaking, it's an absolute tragedy, and we want to do everything that we can to prevent this moving forward," said Commander Kristie Gruenwald of the Novi Police Department.

Novi Police and Michigan State Fair organizers are taking an all-hands-on-deck approach this year to ensure the event, which attracts up to a quarter of a million people to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, is safe for everyone.

"The State Fair and the carnival and festival industry is such an important thing to Michigan, and we need to be able to keep that in place and uphold the traditions that have been longstanding," said McKenzie McLaughlin, manager of the Michigan State Fair.

Last year, 14-year-old Darean Davis was shot and killed in the parking lot of the festival in what police describe as an argument that escalated. Another teen was shot in the leg. No one was taken into custody at the time, but that may soon change.

"So we have a suspect, and we are currently conducting interviews and collecting any additional evidence that we need to be able to get formal charges. We have identified the person that is responsible for it, and we feel very confident that in time we will have an arrest made," said Commander Gruenwald.

Meanwhile, the festival has introduced new policies to prevent similar incidents, including reducing fair hours. The event will now close at 8 p.m. every night.

Additionally, minors will not be allowed in without an accompanying adult or guardian.

"Last year, unaccompanied minors were allowed in until 6 p.m.; this year, it's the whole fair, you have to have a parent or guardian present," said McLauhlin.

There will also be fencing and an increased presence from the Sheriff's Office and Novi Police, both on the ground and in the sky. McLauhlin says these rules, unfortunately, had to be learned by other fairs and festivals that have experienced similar incidents.

Lions WR Jameson Williams talks growing from mistakes, living as an example for kids in Detroit

INTERVIEW: Lions WR Jameson Williams talks mistakes, growth, love for football

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams doesn't hide from his journey. He brought it all up in a sit-down conversation: he's learned from his mistakes, and he's confident he can leave them in the past.

Williams fell in love with football when he was young, and is anticipating a big year for the Lions in a football community he calls his second home.

