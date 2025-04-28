7 Morning Digest: Operation Ghost Rider kicks off, more M-14 construction & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Warming up to start the week with storms Tuesday

The warming trend continues with sunshine and temps in the 70s today. Temps will climb into the 80s on Tuesday. There is a slight chance for a passing shower early Tuesday morning, but the threat for more rain and potentially severe storms arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening. The main threats with severe weather will be large hail, damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. More seasonable weather returns midweek and continues for the rest of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: ESE 10-15 mph, gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows near 60°. Winds: SSE 10-25 mph.

Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms early Tuesday morning, then more storm and rain chances later in the day. Warm and moist air with temps in the 80s and dew points in the 60s. Breezy conditions with winds SSE around 20 mph with gusts over 30mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning. More construction is coming on the M-14 project today. More on that below.

The top stories to know about

2 suspects in custody after body of missing teen London Thomas found in Southfield

The family of missing 17-year-old London Thomas confirmed to 7 News Detroit on Saturday that the teen's body has been found.

Sources say the body was found in Southfield in the area of 8 Mile and Telegraph.

Thomas was last seen on April 5 with her boyfriend on Carlyle Street in Inkster, according to Detroit police. Her cellphone was last pinged in the area of Cooper Upper Elementary School on Ann Arbor Trail in Westland.

Police, family and the community had come together to search for her over the last several weeks.

Detroit police had said previously that they were investigating the possibility of foul play. Multiple search warrants have been executed in the investigation.

Michigan State Police said in an update on Sunday that there are two suspects in custody who are believed to be involved in her disappearance.

M-14 reconstruction project starts this morning: here's what you need to know

Another reconstruction project starts this morning on M-14, and it could cause headaches for drivers commuting to work.

Starting at 6 a.m. this morning, the ramp from NB I-275 to I-96 will be closed until late June. Additionaly, the ramp from SB I-275 to I-96 is also closed from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and the ramp from the EB I-96 exit to Newburgh is closed until late June. 7 News Traffic Reporter Ali Hoxie has alternate routes you can take in the screenshots above.

This is all part of the big M-14 reconstruction project that kicked off in February.

The detour MDOT suggests taking is I-275 northbound to eastbound I-696, then going southbound on the Lodge Freeway before continuing southbound of Southfield Freeway and back onto I-96.

Michigan law enforcement agencies launching 'Operation Ghost Rider' this week

Police agencies across metro Detroit will be cracking down on distracted driving this week. It’s part of a huge effort called "Operation Ghost Rider."

“That makes me feel very good and very safe,” said Sherold Hinton of Detroit.

Detroit resident Sherold Hinton says she makes it her number one priority to not drive distracted.

“I don’t want to lose my life, however, I don’t want to take anyone else. It’s being out here and everybody is not paying attention,” said Hinton.

7 News Detroit Tiarra Braddock spoke to some more drivers about what they do to make sure they’re not driving distracted.

“I just don’t be on my phone,” said Marion Hamilton of Mount Clemens.

“Normally, I don’t take my phone. Whenever I receive any calls, I have hands free,” said Manuel Meillon of Sterling Heights.

“What that is is we use unmarked spotter vehicles which contain a law enforcement passenger,” said Jim Santilli, CEO of Nation Transportation Safety Organization. “When the spotter spots a distracted driver, they radio to a fully marked unit to initiate a traffic stop."