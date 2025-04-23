7 Morning Digest: Planting sequoias in Detroit, Work Zone Awareness Week & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Metro Detroit Weather: Evening rain showers possible

More rain/storm chances are this afternoon and Friday. The most widespread rain will be late Friday - Friday night.

Wednesday: Partial sun with a rain/thunder chance, mostly in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, with a high of 73° in Detroit. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80°. Winds: S 5 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Non-profit leading effort to plant California's sequoia trees in Detroit

What was once vacant land is transforming into an urban forest on Detroit's east side, as a local non-profit works to plant giant sequoia trees that could stand for thousands of years.

Arboretum Detroit is leading the effort to fill the Poletown neighborhood with giant sequoia trees, which are native to California and known as the world's largest trees.

"They're now threatened in their native habitat, so this is partially an assisted migration," said Co-Director Birch Kemp.

Kemp says massive trees could live over 3,000 years, providing a lasting legacy for the community while addressing environmental concerns.

"There are only 80 thousand left in their native range, so we think they're a good climate solution for a place like Detroit that's heating up and needs more shade," said Kemp.

One tree stood about 10 feet tall, but could eventually reach heights of 300 feet, as tall as Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.

Non-profit Archangel Ancient Tree Archive donated the trees for volunteers to plant and for community members to take home.

"It just feels really special. It feels like it's gonna be a really beautiful thing for us to have to be a part of," said Chelsea Piner, who participated with her young family and took a tree home.

National Work Zone Awareness Week: These changes have made after the deaths of road workers

This November will mark five years since Nick Sada and Dayvon Rose were killed by a drunk driver while working on I-94 in Michigan in Ypsilanti. Both were just 23 years old.

"I do what I can to just mention him, and mention Dayvon, and what happened, wherever I go," said Danyelle Sada, Nick's sister.

National Work Zone Awareness Week serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by construction workers who risk their lives to improve our roads. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, 16 people lost their lives in work zones last year, including three construction workers.

Danyelle knows the pain of losing a loved one all too well. She shared the heartbreaking moment she learned about her brother's death.

"I called him, he didn't answer, and I was just sort of in shock like, no this is a misunderstanding for sure," she said. "It didn't hit me until I flew home for the vigil, and I saw Nick and Dayvon's pictures on everyone's sweatshirts, that was just a scene I'll never forget."

Since their deaths, Michigan has implemented several safety changes.

Construction crews can no longer work at night with just barrels for protection. Instead, concrete barriers must be in place or freeways need to be closed down completely.

In December, a new law was signed allowing cameras in construction zones, though implementation will take time.

Photographer captures final moments between pets and owners to help with grieving process

Last images of man's best friend

For those who have loved and lost a pet, the grief can be overwhelming. When our furry companions are no longer by our side, memories are often all we have left.

At 16 years old, Molly isn't as healthy as she used to be, dealing with seizures and vestibular disease.

"She's on a totally large regime of meds right now," Deborah Montgomery said.

Montgomery is well aware these are the final stages of her beloved pet's life. That's why she's choosing to commemorate their special bond through what's called an "end-of-life photoshoot."

The woman behind the camera is Hannah Rippey of Wandering Tails Photography. As a veterinarian technician by day, it's Rippey's full-time job that got her into end-of-life photography, only charging people what they want to pay.

"Something that broke my heart was just, you know, your dog is sick and here's the goodbye. I wanted to offer something to help people process that outside of the traditional bring your dog to the vet and say goodbye to them," Rippey said.

When asked about witnessing the special moments between pets and their owners during these photoshoots, Rippey finds deep meaning in her work.

"To me, it's a calling for me for sure and it just brings me so much joy, especially because I still am in vet medicine and I can't tell you how many days and how many weeks I go home just feeling broken and heartbroken for people," Rippey said.

Although our pets' time here is short, just like their love, photos like these will last a lifetime.