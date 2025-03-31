7 Morning Digest: Possible apartment explosion in Detroit, Mega Millions price increase & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler and quieter start to the workweek

Today: A chance for a morning shower, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with falling temps into the 20s. Winds: SSW 10-25 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with chilly highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning but we'll update the article if any come up. Check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

12 rescued after possible explosion on Detroit's west side

You probably got the alert around 6 a.m. about a possible explosion at an apartment in Detroit. Fire officials tell us that 12 people were rescued, including several kids kids, after the possible explosion on the city's west side.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 13000 block of Littlefield Street.

Fire commissioner Chuck Simms said that 12 people were rescued from the building, including six adults and six kids.

The following people were transported to the hospital, with three injuries considered severe:



A 30-year-old man with severe burns to 90 percent of his body

A 27-year-old woman, who is in critical condition after severe burns to 20-30 percent

A three-year-old girl with 15 percent burns to her body

A 26-year-old mother and her four kids, with one of those kids being the three-year-old

"Absolutely, this was like it was their children," said Fire Commissioner Charles Simms. "The fire department did a great job; without the crews on the scene it would have been a lot worse."

New Mega Millions rules including increased ticket price begin in April

If you play the Mega Millions, get ready for the game to be revamped with bigger prizes, better odds and a higher ticket price.

With hopes of becoming an overnight millionaire, people flock to stores to pick up Mega Millions tickets.

"Just trying to win some money. Pay taxes, pay your bills, donate," said John Burnley, a Mega Millions player.

Currently, players have to pay $2 for their chance to win big, but that will no longer be the case beginning April 5. Mega Millions tickets are set to jump in price from $2 to $5. It's the first increase the game has seen since 2017.

"Five dollars? No, no," Burnley said. "California wins more than we do."

"Certainly, we understand there's a price increase coming to the Mega Millions game, but there's a lot of good changes that it's bringing with it," said Jake Harris, a spokesperson with Michigan Lottery.

Michigan and Michigan State fall to Auburn in March Madness

AP Michigan State guard Jase Richardson (11) shoots against Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Finally, the season is over for both Michigan State and Michigan after being taken down by the same team over the weekend.

First, the top-seeded Auburn Tigers beat the Michigan Wolverines 78-65 in the Sweet 16 on Friday, and then they took down No. 2 Michigan State 70-64 on Sunday in the Elite 8.

All of the No. 1 teams made it to the Final Four. Auburn will now take on Florida this Saturday while Duke and Houston will face off for the other spot in the championship game.