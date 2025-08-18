7 Morning Digest: Push for later start times, Dream Cruise special & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Pleasant Monday, then storm chances Tuesday

It will be a crisp Monday morning and a comfortable Monday with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s, low 80s. The week will start dry, but the chance for rain and storms will quickly return on Tuesday as a warm front slides through the region followed by a cold front. The cold front will bring a nice stretch of seasonable temps and low humidity Wednesday through Friday.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Chance of showers with thunderstorms possible, the likelihood of those storms being severe is low. Otherwise, partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

The top stories to know about

Advocates push for later school start times to address teen sleep deprivation

The halls at school are empty now, but soon they'll be full of students. One of those advocates tells me that teens would be better off starting class between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., while school officials say there are some challenges at play.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, students ages 13 to 18 need between 8 and 10 hours of sleep every night to function properly. Without adequate rest, teens can experience attention, behavior and learning problems.

Advocates say the solution isn't as simple as going to bed earlier, as teens are biologically wired to fall asleep later than adults and younger children.

"It's really a health crisis that our kids are in," said Katherine Nitz, a chapter leader for Start School Later, a global movement advocating for healthier school schedules.

The organization recommends middle schools start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools begin at 8:30 a.m. or later.

In 2018, Nitz started a Start School Later chapter in Rochester Hills to address what she describes as chronic sleep deprivation in teens.

"Kids really need that 5 a.m. - 7 a.m. sleep, that REM sleep. That's when your brain goes through emotional regulation and memory consolidation. So kids are constantly fighting against their biology," Nitz said.

The Troy Public School District is also examining the possibility of later start times.

"This has been a conversation that the board has had at times during the last number of years," said Dan Trudel, Troy's assistant superintendent.

Metro Detroit Ukrainian community anxiously awaits Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

The Metro Detroit Ukrainian community will be closely watching Monday's meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hoping for progress toward ending the war in Ukraine.

"This war needs to end," said Andriy Pereklita, assistant principal of the Ukrainian School of Language and Culture.

Pereklita, an Ann Arbor resident, says many of his Ukrainian friends and family are anxiously waiting to see what happens at the Washington meeting.

"What's going to happen tomorrow in Washington is going to be very tense, so I don't know what to think," Pereklita said.

The last time President Trump and President Zelenskyy met was in February; that meeting ended abruptly without a clear resolution after tensions ran high.

Various European leaders will join Monday's meeting with Zelenskyy and Trump, which Pereklita views as a positive development.

"That's a big step forward. Hopefully they will be able to placate President Trump a little bit and avoid the attack that happened in February," Pereklita said.

Watch our WXYZ 2025 Woodward Dream Cruise special

The 2025 Woodward Dream Cruise was a massive success with hot rods and hundreds of thousands of people flocking to Woodward Ave.

WXYZ is proud to be the official broadcast partner of the Dream Cruise, and we aired a two-hour special featuring some incredible stories on Saturday night.

You can watch the entire special above.