7 Morning Digest: Race for Detroit's next mayor narrows, National Night Out and more

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Better air quality with a few showers/storms today

Wildfire smoke will continue to move out of Metro Detroit, allowing air quality to move back into the "good" and "moderate" ranges. Today will start off sunny with lows in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will develop by late morning, leading to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Isolated showers and even a thunderstorm will be possible today, as well. Highs peak in the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend. Highs peak near 90° both Saturday and Sunday. High humidity also returns for the weekend. We'll have another chance for a shower Thursday and Friday, but widespread showers will hold off until Monday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Slight storm chance. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: Light

Thursday: Mostly sunny, slight storm chance with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Any traffic issues?

A crash at SB I-75 after Grange Hall in Northern Oakland County may slow down your commute a bit. To avoid this, we recommend getting off at Saginaw/Dixie

The top stories to know about

Solomon Kinloch to face Mary Sheffield in November election for Detroit mayor, AP projects

Editor's Note: Text in story below is courtesy of the Associated Press

The race for Detroit’s next mayor is set to pit a longtime City Council member against a popular pastor, after council President Mary Sheffield and megachurch leader Solomon Kinloch Jr. were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s nonpartisan primary.

Voters will decide in November which of the two will succeed popular three-term Mayor Mike Duggan, who is running as an independent for Michigan’s open governor’s seat in 2026.

Sheffield and Kinloch bested a field of seven others, including former police Chief James Craig, former City Council member Saunteel Jenkins and current member Fred Durhal III.

Sheffield first was elected to the City Council in 2013 at age 26. She has been council president since 2022. Her father, Horace Sheffield III, is an activist and pastor of New Destiny Christian Fellowship church. If elected, she would be the first woman and the first Black woman to hold the role of Detroit mayor.

You can read more about each candidate, and watch our previous election coverage, at this link.

Watch our coverage of the two candidates on Election Night

Mary Sheffield, Detroit City Council president, advances in mayoral race

Detroit mayoral candidate Solomon Kinloch Jr. addresses voters

Detroit police and community unite at National Night Out amid surge in youth violence

Detroit police precincts hosted National Night Out events Tuesday, bringing officers and residents together at a time when the city is experiencing a troubling increase in youth gun violence.

All 12 of Detroit's police precincts were packed with community members participating in the annual nationwide event designed to strengthen police-community partnerships.

"Like I told the officers, it's finally good to see them in a positive light," said Greg Jones, who attended the event with his young daughter Beijing.

Jones brought his daughter to help change her perception of law enforcement.

"So she could get to see the police rides and the activities and know that all the police aren't bad and see them in a different light sometimes instead of the way we're used to seeing them," Jones said.

The events featured music, food and activities including horseback riding for children, creating a festive atmosphere that encouraged positive interactions between police and the public.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison emphasized the importance of these connections, especially now as the city has seen eight separate incidents involving youth gun violence since July 1.

"Sometimes when you hear about all the violent things happening in the community, it can make you lose hope, but guess what, I'm not losing hope and as you can see, these folks out here have not lost hope. It's about inspiration and it's about letting folks know we are getting it the right way," Bettison said.

The recent incidents include the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old in a drive-by, a 2-year-old injured while watching fireworks and several teenagers shot in separate incidents.

Kennedi Cornelius, 19, attended with her family because of personal connections to gun violence.

"It's sad because I know people personally who got involved with gun violence and stuff like that, so I feel moments like this can spread some type of awareness and make the community better," Cornelius said.

While Bettison noted that overall crime is down in Detroit, he acknowledged the devastating impact on young victims.

"When you have a 2-year-old — and we did apprehend the individual who did that as well — when you have a 4-year-old that's shot in the city, when you have a 6-year-old that's fatally wounded, at that point, it can make you feel discouraged," Bettison said.

Despite these challenges, the police chief offered reassurance to residents.

"But I'm here to let you know, Detroit that we just keep getting better and better and we hold individuals accountable who do that type of crime and we're going to continue as a police department with the permission of this community because community policing, community-support police is really an unbeatable team."

MDOT plans boulevard to address Ford Road safety concerns in Canton

A staggering 1,000 crashes occurred along Ford Road near I-275 in Canton during a three-year study, prompting the Michigan Department of Transportation to propose a boulevard solution to improve safety and reduce congestion.

"It's terrible, all day long," said Natalie Everson from Canton, describing the current traffic conditions.

The boulevard would transform Ford Road from Lotz, east of I-275, to just west of Sheldon Road, similar to parts of Woodward Avenue where drivers make U-turns to access businesses on the opposite side.

"Depending on the time of day it can be pretty hectic," said Rudolph Johnson, who lives in Canton.

Canton resident Mackenzie Thompson echoed these concerns.

"It gets chaotic, throughout the day, honestly. It is terrible during rush time, constant stop-and-go traffic, I've almost been late to work multiple times because of it, it's honestly insane traveling down Ford Road," she said.

MDOT's three-year study from 2016 to 2019 examined 10 intersections with signals, four intersections without signals, and six ramps on the I-275 and Ford interchange. The results showed higher-than-average crash rates and significant travel delays throughout the corridor.

Accessing businesses along the busy road presents additional challenges for drivers.

"It's practically impossible, to get into some of these businesses at certain times of the day," Thompson said.

"It's dangerous, I've been rear-ended once with my infant son in the back, that was really scary," Everson added.

Jeff Horne, project manager with MDOT, identified a recurring crash pattern along the corridor.

"We are noticing a lot of angle crashes of, on the westbound Ford Road, if there are three lanes there two lanes will stop, and then the third lane cars will continuously drive through, and cars will turn left into that business, and then they will get hit by that vehicle in that third lane there, we call those courtesy crashes, with a boulevard we won't have that," Horne said.

MDOT is seeking public input before finalizing design plans.

"We are at a point right now where design is not finalized, so we can make some changes, and it is important to hear those who provide feedback now, versus when the shovels in the ground in 2028, when it is next to impossible to feel betrayed," Horne said.

When construction begins in 2028 and 2029, traffic will be reduced to one lane open in each direction, with the center lane open, which raises concerns about traffic flow.

"I am sure they are going to make it doable, but I think that is going to force a lot of people onto the side streets," Johnson said.

Despite the potential construction challenges, some residents see the long-term benefits.

"I think it would be worth it in the end for the safety aspect," Everson said.

Residents can share their opinions about the project at a public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Summit on the Park, located at 46000 Summit Parkway in Canton Township. The meeting will run from 4-6 p.m.

