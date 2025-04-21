7 Morning Digest: Reaction to Pope Francis' death, rainy Monday and more stories

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Warm, windy, and wet Monday

Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer, windy and wet Monday

Monday: Rain & storms likely during the morning through midday. An isolated non-severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Warmer temps with highs near 70° expected. Winds: SE-SW 15-25 and gusts to 35+ mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with cooler temps falling near 44. Winds: W 15-25

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Metro Detroit parishioners react to Pope Francis' passing

Metro Detroit parishioners reacts to Pope Francis' passing

Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88.

The Vatican announced Francis died at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, one day after Easter.

"Francis returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber. "He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

We've been talking to local Catholics about the Pope's legacy and impact.

"I still start crying every once in a while, he was a unique man," said Parishioner John Morse at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica. "He took (the name) Francis because he cared about the poor, so it was quite a shock this morning."

"His kindness and his remembrance of those who really are the poorest of the poor," one churchgoer said, when asked about what he'll remember Pope Francis for. "The ones on the fringes, the ones who are really struggling, his love and compassion for those folks is certainly something that sticks out."

"Go to Mass, remember him," John said. "He is gonna be missed."

Morse says today's Mass will be the same as usual, with this being Holy Week. He also said the best way to remember Pope Francis is through prayers and The Rosary.

New statewide free Pre-K program will impact learning & pocketbooks of parents

New free Pre-K program will impact learning & pocket books of parents

Right now, 56 percent of four-year-olds in the state are enrolled in Pre-Kindergarten, with the goal of 75 percent being enrolled by 2027. This year, the state is hoping more parents take advantage of this opportunity.

Like clockwork, Michael O'Banion makes sure his four-year-old is in class at Faith's House in Madison Heights.

"She's learning like- she can actually write her name now," Michael said. "She's not just writing D's and E's everywhere, she's actually learning to write her name, learning to spell, all that stuff."

Last year, his family paid around $10,000. This year, his family and every other family of a four-year-old is paying zero.

"You have more money now, so it's good," Michael said.

Their savings are a part of the state's free Pre-School Great Start Readiness Program, or GSRP, a push to get kids ready for Kindergarten.

They had no idea the state opened up the income requirement until Faith's House Center Director Faith Kimbrough told them. She says many parents don't.

"They didnt know they qualified, because at first it was just for low-income families," Faith said.

After opening this center three years ago, Faith was able to use a state grant to help partially convert her tuition-based preschool.

"Because I was so small and I had a lot of three year olds, I decided to make a blended class," Faith said. "I was excited, and I got my parents that was already in my program was able just to transfer into GSRP, so they didn't have to pay anything. So they got a free program."

Ann Arbor police investigating 2 separate groping incidents, release surveillance video

Victim speaks after being groped in Ann Arbor incident

Ann Arbor police are investigating two groping incidents that happened in the downtown area on Thursday.

Police say the first incident happened at 11:20 p.m. in the area of Fifth and William. A man reportedly approached a woman who was walking in the area and groped her. About a minute later, the suspect reportedly approached her again and groped her a second time. When the victim confronted him, police say he ran southbound on Fifth Avenue.

The second incident happened around 11:45 p.m. A woman was reportedly walking up to the front porch of her home in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue when a man approached her from behind and groped her. According to police, the victim yelled at him and he ran northbound on E. University.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 20 to 25 years old, 5’8” to 6’0” with a skinny build. He was reportedly wearing a light-colored jean jacket and beanie beanie-style hat.

