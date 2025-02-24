7 Morning Digest: Repairs continue in SW Detroit, training more CNAs & more stories

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Highs in the 40s this week with some rain and snow chances

Warmer temperatures are on the way for this upcoming week. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s through Friday, and overnight lows will be near 30°. Both high and low temperatures this week will be slightly warmer than average for southeast Michigan. There are a few chances for rain, with some snow mixing in at times.

The week will start of mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the low 40s. It will be breezy with southwest winds 15-25 mph. A few rain showers move in around midnight Monday night, but should be wrapped up by early Tuesday morning.

We'll see a bit of clearing Tuesday with partly sunny skies by the afternoon and highs in the low 40s.

Another system moves in Wednesday bringing widespread rain and the chance for some snow to mix in. The best chance for snow will be north of I-69, but we could see snow showers down to the state line if showers arrive around daybreak, when temperatures will be just below the freezing mark across Metro Detroit.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Repairs and clean-up continues one week after water main break causes flooding in SW Detroit

This past weekend, a makeshift distribution center opened near the broken water main in Southwest Detroit, with volunteers bringing essential items closer to those in need.

Organizers say the private donations were distributed to 500 people.

A spokesman with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says the city has cleaned out 12 basements since Friday and may possibly clean another 30 basements today. Also, we're told the first wave of residents should be able to return to their homes today.

The city offered to lodge impacted residents in hotels. Cindy Blakey's Family took up the city on that offer, returning home on Sunday afternoon to watch a pipe burst.

"Just happened when I came in. Yea, I went down in the basement. I seen this. It's a nightmare. I couldn't find anywhere to shut it off at," Cindy said. "Now I got to fill out another form because of the pipes. I already filled it all out. Now, I gotta do it again."

DWSD spokesman Bryan Peckinpaugh said, "Some homes will experience burst plumbing if they don't have heat and were unable to turn the water off in the basement. Our contractors will have the capacity for plumbing repairs in addition to furnaces/boilers, hot water tanks, and electrical. The inspection once we clean the basements will determine what repairs are required."

The city said it expects to receive an update on the water main's repair progress from Great Lakes Water Authority later today.

Catholics in Metro Detroit react to Pope Francis being in critical condition with pneumonia

Catholics here locally and globally are praying that their beloved pope will pull through his medical challenges. That's because many around the world see Pope Francis as humanity's beacon of hope.

The 88-year-old Pope is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Archbishop Allen Vigneron posted on Facebook over the weekend, requesting that all Archdiocese of Detroit parishes ask God to grant the Pope comfort, healing and strength in this time of trial.

Pope Francis has led the Catholic Church since 2013, but he's not just a religious figure. Many identify him as a critical voice for various geopolitical and human rights issues globally.

“I just like the way and his humanity is spoken through people, how he’s felt through people, how he’s felt through people, how he wants the immigration, helping the immigrants come in, how we should help. That’s basically…I just liked his humanity," said local Parishioner Pete McQuade.

“He’s a vigor of Christ," said Vatican journalist Teresa Tomeo. "But, he’s also a much loved leader because he’s the head of the Vatican City-State. And, is one that is very concerned about world peace. The situation in Israel, the situation in Gaza, the situation in Ukraine. And so, we looked to him for input obviously not only as Catholics, a matter of faith and morals. But, also what’s going on in the world and looking at it through a Catholic lens.”

Black-owned nursing assistance program helping to train more Certified Nursing Assistants in Metro Detroit

Francine Williams is the proud owner of the Williams Healthcare Training Center in Southfield.

It's a Black-owned business that trains Home Health Aides and teaches CPR, but the biggest thing that Fran takes pride in is the Center's Certified Nursing Assistant program.

"Aside from there being a national shortage, there is a huge shortage in Michigan. It's projected that nearly 20,000 positions will open within the next few years. And that's simply due to the aging population. And the CNAs currently in the field are leaving to pursue other careers such as nursing," Fran said.

That's why Fran is on a mission: to help aspiring CNAs.

Newly enrolled in the program, 37-year-old Brittni Johnson has always wanted to be a caregiver.

"I think it's going to open up doors for my family to see that it's never too late to learn more about things that you are passionate about," Brittni said.

