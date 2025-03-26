7 Morning Digest: Scam drains woman's life savings, man recovering from horrific crash & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Dry and warmer through Thursday

Wednesday will be a lot like Tuesday. Then it will warm through the rest of the week and the rain chances return on Friday and stay through the weekend. See the full forecast here and in the video above.

High pressure wedges in to bring a bit more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s Wednesday, before jumping into the mid to upper 50s Thursday.

Rain showers return late Friday and will continue through the weekend. Heaviest rain looks to be late Sunday through early Monday. There could be some thunder then too. High temperatures peak in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday before dropping back into the 40s behind the weekend rain.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning. We'll be sure to update this article if that changes, and you can view a live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Detroit leaders participate in a roundtable for Duggan's final State of the City address

Detroit business owners, residents and community leaders gathered for a roundtable discussion reacting to Mayor Mike Duggan's final State of the City address at The Congregation coffee shop on the city's west side Tuesday.

7 News Detroit hosted the community conversation with people of diverse backgrounds.

We asked the leaders what they were hoping the mayor would touch on in his final address and then watched his speech together.

Imani Foster is a member of 482 Forward and fights for education justice across the city. She was hoping the mayor would discuss the issues students face inside schools including low literacy levels and higher education opportunities.

"I think every child at base level needs to be able to read and comprehend," she said before the mayor took the stage.

Spencer Ellis is the lead pastor at Citadel of Praise in the Brightmoor neighborhood. He says he's seen improvement in the neighborhood he lives and works in and hopes to see that progress continue.

“I’ve been in that area for almost 20 years and when we first got there, it was abandoned property after abandoned home after abandoned property," Ellis said.

Imhotep Blue is the vice president Detroit 300, a grassroots organization that helps communities by policing targeted neighborhoods, providing support to those who have experienced violent and nonviolent crime. He says mitigating crime and focusing on the city's youth is top of the priority list to him.

"You have to understand the different dynamics of the different people that come from different areas," he said.

Young man on road to recovery after nearly dying in horrific motorcycle crash

Ten months ago, 21-year-old Cody Thomas got on his motorcycle as he loved to do, but little did he know that day would change his life forever.

"I was going home to see my mom for Mother's Day, that's about all I remember," said Thomas.

According to police, Thomas was riding along Gratiot Avenue near Carriage Way Drive in Chesterfield Township when he was hit by a pick-up truck.

"Every thought running through your head. Not knowing. They already told us on the phone that they thought he wouldn't make it," said Thomas' mother, Jennifer.

The driver who hit Thomas was charged with driving with a suspended license, causing injury. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 150 days in jail and two years' probation.

Thomas wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered a traumatic brain injury. His doctors are saying he's lucky to be alive.

"Initially, he got significant amounts of treatment, including where they had to take off a piece of his skull," said Dr. Tyler Williamson from DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan.

"I was almost dead. I was almost, you know, 'pinned' if this was wrestling," said Thomas.

A wrestler all through high school, it was Thomas's fighting spirit that kept him alive, and a little help from someone special — his former high school wrestling coach

Today, Thomas spends three days a week at Detroit Medical Center's Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan.

When he's there, it's like he's back on the mat with his coach by his side, telling him that he can win this fight.

"I mean, it makes me so proud," said Thomas.

‘He ruined my life.’ Oxford woman out life savings after romance scammer impersonates 'NCIS' actor

An Oxford woman was scammed out of nearly $500,000, her life savings, by someone she thought she'd marry.

Sandy Selvan told us that she sold her car and her house. She gave absolutely everything to a scammer who had convinced her that they were "NCIS" actor Mark Harmon.

Selvan says she is sick to her stomach looking back on nearly a year's worth of messages.

"Just beyond devastated. He ruined my life," she said. "I would have never, ever, ever done anything to jeopardize my family for this, ever."

The 68-year-old woman from Oxford keeps to herself most days, tending to one of her adult sons who has special needs. The small family was happy, until what started last April, when Selvan got a message over Facebook.

"This person was talking to me. I didn't think it was any big deal. I just talked for a few minutes. I didn't see really any harm at that point," she said.

A relationship began generating hundreds of messages a day. The person then asked Selvan to switch over to an app Zangi, where they revealed their identity.

"He portrayed himself as Mark Harmon," she recalled.

She says the person said they were Mark Harmon, the actor and "NCIS" star.

With their identities revealed, over the course of the next 10 months, the alleged Harmon would ask how Selvan's son was. He would tell her how much he loved her and he would talk about their wedding and being together — but just one thing stood in the way.

"He had told me that he was in Italy, that he was under a contract," she said.

The fake Harmon told Selvan that his money was tied up in California; he just needed to be loaned a couple hundred thousand dollars to pay his crew off, get home and get his own money. Then he said he’d be able to come live with Selvan and her son. He said he had more than enough money to take care of them both.

Selvan started wiring who she thought was her future husband the money he said he needed.

"He shouldn’t have had any of it. I think it was like a total of 400 and some, 475," Selvan said.

That's $475,000. Selvan sold her car and her family home to get the money. She has no money left.

