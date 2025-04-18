7 Morning Digest: Search for missing teen, storm chances and more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Warm, windy with storm chances Friday

A big warm-up is coming to finish the week. While afternoon highs in the 70s may sound good on Friday, a cold front may spark severe storms Friday night. If any storms reach severe criteria, the main threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Showers may linger into Saturday morning with a slight rain chance Easter afternoon or evening.

Friday: Early showers are possible. Much of the day will be dry as temps top out in the mid 70s. Storms after 10 PM could be severe. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Showers possible, mainly during the morning. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

FBI and police search Inkster home of missing teen London Thomas' boyfriend

Authorities conducted a raid Thursday night at the Inkster home of the boyfriend of London Thomas, a 17-year-old girl who went missing earlier this month.

Thomas was last seen on April 5 at her boyfriend’s home on Carlysle Street near Inkster Road, police said. Investigators were looking for DNA evidence after receiving “concerning information they found during phone extractions,” Inkster police said.

The FBI was at the scene with the Detroit and Inkster police departments. Detroit police said several locations have been searched during Thomas' disappearance.

Her family hopes the raid of the home brings answers.

"I want something, so I can let my mom and my family know she's still out here or if he harmed her, God have mercy on his soul. It's no vendetta, no vengeance or nothing, we just want her alive and well," Thomas' aunt Yolanda Douglas said outside the home.

While family says they aren't surprised where the investigation has led, they're heartbroken with how uncooperative they say the boyfriend has been.

Detroit police say they are investigating the possibility of foul play and have identified two persons of interest.

“We are looking into possible foul play,” said Detroit Major Crimes Commander Rebecca McKay. “We do have two persons of interest right now that we are investigating.”

Drivers concerned about Canton intersection that's had more than 150 crashes since 2020

A Canton intersection has long been a bane to drivers in that area. It's the spot where Michigan Avenue and Sheldon Road intersect near Geddes Road.

A viewer tipped us off to problems there after 7 News Detroit’s Randy Wimbley spent the day there connecting with community members and stakeholders.

“Standing here at the light, I had to pull out because the grass was so high and I was hard to see, I was in a low vehicle, and a pickup truck just ran me right over,” Marta Gervais said.

Canton Township records show there's been 157 crashes in this area since 2020. The causes range from careless driving to failing to yield, improper lane use, to being unable to stop in an assured clear distance (tailgating).

Gervais says it's not just about drivers but also the layout of the roads. At the intersection, you have Michigan Avenue, which is a state road, Sheldon, which is a county road, and Geddes, which cuts through both. All of it can be confusing for some drivers.

Canton Township Supervisor Anne Marie Graham Hudak says they are working with the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) to make the intersection more efficient.

“Roundabout, four-way stop, or maybe just not allowing on Geddes right there at all, make them go down to Canton Center to turn onto Geddes,” Graham-Hudak said. “We're waiting for experts to tell us the best way to do this.”

Troy has Michigan's largest unpaid fire department, protects a city of 80,000 residents

Troy Fire Department working to hire more workers

Troy's fire department, the largest volunteer firefighting force in Michigan, is actively recruiting new members to join their ranks.

Right now, there are about 135 volunteers who protect the community.

Paul Chambers exemplifies the dual life these firefighters lead. By day, he's the co-founder of SubSummit and Element5 Digital, companies that help businesses build better subscription models.

"It can go from sitting in a meeting to putting out a fire in someone's basement within two minutes," Chambers said. "I can go from a dead sleep to a door step in five minutes or less."

Troy Fire Chief Peter Hullinger explained that the department has operated on a volunteer basis since its founding in 1940, predating the city's incorporation.

"In our department, there's no compensation for their time. They don't use time sheets, they don't log in, they don't log out," Hullinger said.

The chief noted that volunteers become eligible for compensation after a decade of service, potentially receiving over $70,000. However, financial incentives aren't what drive most to serve.

"That has never been a big motivating factor for me," Chambers said. "You know, learning a new skill set, being able to support your community and help others, those are always the driving factors for me," Chambers said.

