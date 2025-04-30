7 Morning Digest: Selfridge gets new jets, front yard pantry & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: All severe storms are now out of SE Michigan

Wednesday: After a chilly start it will be partly sunny with a high around 60°. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Rain is expected and thunder is possible as well. Heavy rain at times is possible with amounts of at least a half inch. Highs in the low 70s with south winds of 10-20 mph.

Any traffic issues?

There is a crash on westbound I-696 after Dequindre that has closed three of the four lanes, so be aware if you're heading that way. You can check a live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Selfridge Air National Guard Base to get new F-15EX fighter jets, Trump says

President Donald Trump announced that Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township will be getting 21 new F-15EX fighter jets.

“As commander-in-chief, I’m proud to announce that very soon, we will replace the retiring A-10 Warthogs with 21 brand-new F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets. The best in the world,” Trump said.

The announcement came as the president spoke at Selfridge before heading to a rally in Warren on Tuesday afternoon. He was greeted by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, House Speaker Matt Hall and others.

The F-15EX is built by Boeing, and the company said the fighter jet "will serve as a backbone for any tactical fighter fleet - today and into the future."

“This will keep Selfridge at the cutting edge of Northern American airpower,” Trump said. “This is an exciting time for the United States military.”

Trump thanked Whitmer for bringing issues at Selfridge to his attention.

“I’m not supposed to do that — she’s a Democrat,” Trump said. “She’s done a very good job, frankly. She was very much involved with the Republicans. They worked together on saving it. It was not easy. So, I want to thank you very much, Gretchen. Good job. Thank you.”

Community 'rock train' grows in Taylor hospital yard to help comfort patient with special needs

Ray Jr. brings sunshine to just about everyone he meets. The 53-year-old from Gibraltar, who lives with cerebral palsy and autism, has the mental age of about 6, according to his mother, Debbie Carson.

Now, he’s fighting one of the toughest health battles of his life.

Ray has been on oxygen for about six years, but a recent bout of pneumonia landed him in Corewell Health Taylor Hospital for several weeks. His oxygen levels have dropped dangerously low, and doctors are unsure if he’ll be able to return to his baseline.

“He’s just been a joy in our lives,” Carson said. “But he fights all his life through different health problems, heart problems, lung problems, and he usually pulls through... But right now, he’s having it a little bit rough.”

His family is holding on to hope, and so is the community.

“Of course, we want to keep him as long as we can,” said Ray’s sister, Sherrie Melendez. “Eventually, it could be weeks, months, hopefully years though.”

To show support, members of the local group "Downriver Rocks!" have created a “rock train," a growing trail of painted stones, outside the hospital entrance.

Ray and his mother have spent years painting, hiding, and finding colorful rocks with the group.

“Every day he would get up on nice days and say, ‘Mom, can we go put out rocks?’” Debbie said.

Now, dozens of them line the garden outside the hospital, forming a makeshift tribute full of his favorite things.

Oak Park family's front yard pantry fights hunger with no questions asked

An Oak Park family is leading a grassroots solution to hunger through their front yard pantry that has served the community since the pandemic began in 2020.

Rutth and Greg Markarian built a little pantry in their front yard at the corner of Seneca and Kenwood streets in Oak Park, offering free non-perishable foods, fruits, vegetables, toiletries and books to anyone in need.

The couple's commitment to their neighborhood goes beyond words and is demonstrated through years of action.

"It's like when you were younger and your parents would say it takes a village to raise a family and everything else. It's like that's exactly what it is," Ruth Markarian said.

Greg Markarian, a handyman, built the little pantry from scratch in 2020 just as the pandemic hit.

The Markarians' motivation stems from their own past struggles. Rutth Markarian explained that the family once fell on hard times and knows what it's like to need help but encounter bureaucratic obstacles.

"At the time, it was just really, really stressful," Rutth Markarian said.

"So when we finally got our foot on track and everything, that's when I started looking into ways that we could help other families and everything. So that's when I started collecting things and I would basically do like a free garage sale."

