7 Morning Digest: Severe storms today, checking in with Warren chief & more

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storms expected today

Today: Very humid with storms expected. Severe storms are expected in the afternoon and evening. The most likely timing is from 5 PM to Midnight. Very heavy rain could cause flash flooding flooding. Highs will be in the mid 80s and the heat index will be in the upper 80s. Areas north of M59 will be a bit cooler. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a storm. Lows in the mid to upper 60s in Detroit. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partial sun with a slight rain and storm chance. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.



The top stories to know about

Ramp Metering along I-96 in Oakland County begins today; here's what you need to know

Starting this morning, drivers getting onto I-96 between Novi and Milford roads in Oakland County will encounter a new traffic flow system – ramp metering.

The video below, at I-96 and Milford, shows one of eight on-ramps with ramp metering. Drivers on Milford heading southbound, getting onto I-96 eastbound, are seeing ramp metering.

When traffic is light, those will flash yellow; that means you can merge onto the highway like normal.

When traffic is heavy — or there's an accident on the expressway — the ramp metering will switch to cycling between the red and green traffic lights.

Drivers getting on I-96 will get in two lines. When the light turns red, they'll stop at the white line and wait for the light to turn green before merging. It's one car per green light.

Drivers need to stop at red lights; you'll get ticketed for blowing them, just as if they were traffic lights on the streets.

The other seven ramps waiting to go online will be tested again prior, and are expected to be in effect in the coming weeks.

Bloomfield Township officer saves fawn drowning in residential pool

A Bloomfield Township Animal Control officer is being credited with saving a young fawn that was drowning under a pool cover early Sunday morning.

Elizabeth Summerfield responded to a call from homeowners who spotted the fawn struggling in their backyard pool. When she arrived, she found the animal nearly submerged under a partially covered section of the pool.

“The pool cover was on about 90% of the pool, but there was a small opening right here the fawn had gotten into and went under the cover,” Summerfield said. “It was struggling.”

Without hesitation, Summerfield jumped into the water and swam under the cover to reach the fawn.

“I had to swim under the cover to get to the fawn who was about to give up,” she said.

The fawn's mother stood nearby, watching from the edge of the yard as Summerfield pulled the shivering animal out of the water.

“She was just tired, exhausted, shivering. She probably had hypothermia,” Summerfield said. “But I think she knew she was safe.”

After getting the fawn out, Summerfield sat with it in the sun, warming it up and making sure it could recover. The following morning, the homeowners sent Summerfield a photo showing the fawn reunited with its mother.

Meet Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins & see what's going on in the city

Check in with the Chief One-on-one with Warren's top cop

Warren’s new police commissioner, Eric Hawkins, has been on the job for six months.

He previously served as chief in Southfield and Albany, New York. He’s the first African American to hold down the position of police commissioner in Warren.

“Getting into law enforcement back in 1990 with the Southfield Police Department, I was looking for something to do," Hawkins said.

Something to do meant free education as a police cadet, which would take him all the way to law school.

Some of the most dangerous situations Hawkins had to confront include pursuits, gun-related incidents and domestic violence.

Warren city officials reported 9,100 domestic violence calls in the last two years.

“When I was appointed as the commissioner here a little over six months ago… What I was consistently hearing as a theme was domestic violence and they were going to an increasing number of calls,” the city's top police officer said.

Hawkins said over 50% of major incidents in Warren were connected to domestic violence and accounted for almost 70% of homicides.

So, they launched a program called Operation Cycle Break to put a dent in the generational cycle of violence with children, families, victims and suspects.

“(They’re) some of the most dangerous calls that we can go on,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said they’re seeing progress in the city. In fact, he says over 90% of cases given to the prosecutor have warrants issued for domestic violence, a 33% increase over last year. Plus there’s follow-up calls to victims.

Police pursuits have been a hot topic in Warren, with recent ones causing damage and resulting in death. But Hawkins has done something about that as well.

“First, we've got to provide some support for our officers. We’ve got to make sure our officers understand that there is a time to pursue and there is a time when some of these pursuits should be terminated,” he said.

Hawkins said there’s been a 50% reduction in pursuits compared to last year, with some terminated by officers and supervisor.

“But we want to send a clear message that crime, quality of life issues will be addressed in the city,” Hawkins said.

