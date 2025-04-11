7 Morning Digest: Sign stolen in 1984 returned, concerns over library funding cuts & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Sun gets brighter, temps get warmer

Dry weather returns today and continues into the weekend. A nice one day warm-up arrives Monday with a rain and slight storm chance.

Today: Partly sunny to mostly sunny with a high of 50° Winds: N 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low temps in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50. Winds: Variable at 5-10 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Nemo's sign stolen during Tigers' 1984 World Series run returned on Opening Day

When the Detroit Tigers played their first game at Comerica Park this season, a beloved bar in Corktown received a big surprise. A sign that was stolen from Nemo's during the Tigers' 1984 World Series run was suddenly brought back, 41 years later.

Staff at Nemo's say having an old sign turn up after decades was definitely something they were not expecting, and they hope that note left by the person who returned it brings the Tigers a little extra luck.

"It's everything. We have other sports in Detroit, but this is definitely a baseball bar," said Sandy Simmons, manager at Nemo's.

Their walls are filled with the team's history, from old newspaper articles to cereal boxes.

But for years, one thing was missing: a sign welcoming fans inside the bar before or after a game at the old Tiger Stadium.

"It's a very simple sign. It's just a tiny advertisement; it's not anything earth-shattering," said Simmons.

The sign was seemingly gone forever — until this year's Opening Day when a man walked in with it.

"Threw it on the bar and said 'I stole this 41 years ago and I'm bringing it back,' and everyone's like 'what?!' I didn't even see him because we're all running around," she said.

Along with the sign, the man left a note, sharing exactly when he took it and his desire for Nemo's to have it back.

He also shared a message about the Tigers' fortunes ever since the sign was stolen.

"He wrote something about 'I hope it didn't jinx you'. Well, it kind of did, but now that he brought it back, look at the start we've had so far," she said.

Federal funding cuts could impact Michigan's nearly 400 public libraries

Nearly 400 public libraries across Michigan could lose critical funding as the Trump administration targets the Institute of Museum and Library Services for elimination, putting $4.8 million of support at risk.

The potential cuts were brought to 7 News Detroit's attention during a recent "Let's Talk" community event in Shelby Township, where a local resident expressed concern about the impact on their library services.

For Shelby Township mom Emily Ketchum, who home-schools her four children, the local library is essential to their education.

"We are at the library every single week, sometimes two or three times as well," Ketchum said. "It's essential for our day-to-day life. We are using it as a place to go out and finish all our school work for the week and check out hundreds of books a year."

A recent executive order could decrease access to books and other library materials for Ketchum's family and countless others. The federal agency funding museums and libraries across the nation is potentially facing elimination through government cuts.

Katie Ester, library director at the Shelby Township Public Library, expressed deep concern about the potential impact.

"The thought of having to tell our patrons I'm sorry, that's no longer available, just cuts to the heart of a librarian," Ester said.

Educational opportunities, grants and research databases could also be impacted.

"Those are all kind of on the line right now," Ester explained.

'It’s a really tragic death.' Macomb family says popular arthritis injectable killed their dog

A true animal lover knows the feeling. For more than 12 years, Barbara and Chester Bianco's world was their dog, Snickers.

The Macomb Township couple told 7 News Detroit that in April of 2024, they took Snickers to the vet to renew her arthritis medication.

The Biancos said that Snickers was taking pills but struggled with them; they said that their vet recommended a newer injectable called Librela.

"So she got the shot, that was the beginning of the end," said Barbara. "She started dying the next day," added Chester.

The Biancos said that the next morning, Snickers started becoming extremely lethargic, waking up in her own urine, and losing muscle control.

Within days, they said that she was vomiting and having diarrhea.

Barbara said, "It got so bad that she stopped eating, she stopped drinking, her nose was getting all cracked up."

Beside themselves, the couple said that they rushed Snickers to another vet where they were told that the veterinary staff did not think Snickers would survive the night. For the most peaceful ending possible, they put Snickers down.

The Biancos feel strongly that Snickers' symptoms were due to the Librela injectable.

They're not alone. Across the world, publications have started posting stories regarding adverse Librela effects.

In December, the FDA issued this letter to veterinarians, notifying them.

7 News Detroit reached out to the company that makes Librela, Zoetis.

"At Zoetis, pets are at the center of everything we do. That’s why their safety and well-being, as well as the trust of veterinarians and pet parents, are our top priorities.

On Monday, December 16, the FDA shared information with veterinarians about Librela, which included a summary and agency review of adverse events reported since the product's U.S. launch. This agency review of reported adverse events is part of the FDA’s standard process following approval of any product. FDA’s communication to veterinarians is designed to inform and educate professionals and pet owners, supporting transparent and meaningful discussions about treatment decisions.

The data shared with veterinarians by the FDA aligns with our own ongoing monitoring of Librela’s safety and efficacy. At Zoetis, we work closely with the FDA and other global regulatory agencies to provide context to reported events. As part of this process, we are discussing label updates with FDA which we expect will reflect post-approval adverse event reporting and be consistent with those included on labels in other markets.

We recognize that some recent media coverage has mischaracterized the FDA’s communication as a “warning” rather than the informational update it is – a “Dear Veterinarian” letter designed to inform and educate, not alarm. It’s also important to note that the FDA’s review included no new public data on adverse reactions. This data, gathered with Zoetis’ active collaboration, underscores our commitment to understanding and supporting veterinarians and pet owners in the safe and effective use of Librela.

Since its launch in Europe over three years ago, Librela has improved the lives of millions of dogs suffering from osteoarthritis. With over 21 million doses distributed globally, no individual adverse event sign has been reported at a rate higher than rare, as defined by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) – representing less than 10 occurrences per 10,000 treated animals (where one dose equals one treated animal).

We remain confident in Librela’s safety and effectiveness and are committed to supporting veterinarians and pet owners in helping dogs live with less pain and greater mobility.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: See full Prescribing Information. For use in dogs only. Women who are pregnant, trying to conceive or breastfeeding should take extreme care to avoid self-injection. Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, could potentially occur with self-injection. Librela should not be used in breeding, pregnant or lactating dogs. Librela should not be administered to dogs with known hypersensitivity to bedinvetmab. The most common adverse events reported in a clinical study were urinary tract infections, bacterial skin infections and dermatitis."