7 Morning Digest: Slick roads, proposal to stop highway flooding & more stories

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Snow showers, slick roads and low wind chills

Travel trouble continues this morning. Snow showers will continue for much of the morning lowering visibility and causing road conditions to change quickly. Wind chills will be below zero tomorrow morning.

Today: Cold and windy with snow squalls during the morning. Temps in the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits at best in the afternoon. Winds: W 20-35 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers ending with cold temps. Temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Winds: Variable at 5-10 mph

Any traffic issues?

Checking road conditions in Oakland County

We're seeing a lot of traffic issues on the roads due to the weather overnight. Take it slow out there and check our live traffic map for the latest updates.

The top stories to know about

Father of teen in alleged officer-dragging incident calls reason for traffic stop bogus

DPD officer injured, teen suspect shot

Detroit police questioned a 17-year-old who was in a vehicle that allegedly dragged an officer. It happened on St. Mary's Street near 7 Mile Road late Tuesday night.

During the incident, the 18-year-old driver was shot by police and is in critical condition.

DPD Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said officers had been on routine patrol when they noticed the teen's vehicle in the driveway, and he said they approached it because it was blocking the sidewalk.

7 News Detroit spoke to the 17-year-old passenger's father "Dee," who didn't want to give his name. He's upset police approached the vehicle in the first place.

"They car was backed up right here and just a little bit piece (of the car was over the sidewalk). That was their excuse to jump out on 'em," Dee said.

He said police "came up out they car, out they way to mess with them kids — 17 and 18 years old."

Fitzgerald said, "Both occupants seemed to be moving around quite a bit in the car. It looks like they were tucking something underneath... underneath the seat. As the officers approached, they asked the occupants out of the vehicle and they did not comply."

The assistant chief said an officer then tried to open a door, and the 18-year-old driver hit the police cruiser multiple times while trying to flee. When the teen turned the vehicle to drive off, investigators said an officer was dragged by the vehicle.

Dee claims officers opened fire prior to the teens driving away.

"So (officers) just jumped out the car, start trying to hit the window with that thing. When it didn't break, they just started shooting in the car," the father said.

Investigators said the teen's vehicle was found a couple blocks away on Prevost Street and the 18-year-old was found a few blocks away on Rutherford Street. He had gunshot wounds in his arm and chest and was taken to Sinai Grace in critical condition.

"That's why that man need to go to prison. He need to go to jail," Dee said of the officer.

7 News Detroit is told the injured officer is in good condition. Police said the 17-year-old passenger ran from officer and turned himself in Wednesday.

Prior to police confirming whether the 17-year-old was in custody, 7 New Detroit asked Dee if his son had turned himself in.

He replied, "No, he went down to clear his name. He didn't have to turn himself in. He ain't did nothing. He was a passenger. He was just sitting there chilling. So, he went down there to tell what that police did."

Fitzgerald said, "We do believe both occupants are members of a local gang in this area. I don't even want to repeat the name of the gang because it's ridiculous."

In response to that claim, Dee told 7 News Detroit, "That ain't got to do with what happened here if it is. What that got to do with anything of what happened here? They jumped out the car and did some... they gang jumped out the car — the blue gang."

"All that... what this is. That's b***s***. They shouldn't have came over here and did what they did. They trying to cover they a**," he said.

When 7 News Detroit requested body camera footage, DPD reiterated it is their policy to release that footage within 45 days after an incident, along with a synopsis. However, at this time, they are not ready to release the footage.

MDOT looking to reduce flooding on I-94 with new technology

MDOT looking to reduce flooding on I-94 with new technology

The Michigan Department of Transportation is proposing a drainage tunnel on Detroit's east side right under I-94 to help accommodate heavier storm events and provide additional storage for stormwater. The area has a history of flooding with heavy rain.

Johnte Withers has lived near I-94 in Detroit for three years. He says when it rains, it pours and it floods.

“It’s pretty bad. Those days when it’s that bad, I sometimes call off work 'cause I don’t like risking my vehicle just for a day’s pay," he said.

In 2021, Southeast Michigan saw historic flooding of I-94 and in turn, flooding of cities like Detroit and Gross Pointe.

To help alleviate the burden of flooding on I-94, MDOT is proposing a drainage tunnel.

The approximately $170 million project in partnership with the Great Lakes Water Authority, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and others would potentially reduce I-94 flooding by 82%. The project would be funded by transportation funds.

Ann Arbor teachers rally at school board meeting over rising health care costs

Ann Arbor teachers rally at school board meeting over rising health care costs

Ahead of a Wednesday night board meeting, Ann Arbor teachers marched outside for 30 minutes demanding better pay and benefits.

Tamala Bell is a fourth grade teacher and vice president of the Ann Arbor Education Association. She says teachers are struggling, with some leaving for nearby districts that offer better pay.

"We're bringing everybody out here tonight in order to protest the rising costs of our health care and how it is unfair and inequitable,” Bell said. "One of the things we’re hearing directly from members are the number of members that have to take on two, three, even four jobs.”

With their current contract up at the end of next year, teachers wanted to make their demands clear. They moved their rally inside as the meeting was set to start.

As chanting teachers filled the room over capacity, the school board delayed the meeting for almost 45 minutes. Then one by one, teachers and supporters offered public comment.

“After 13 years of pay freezes, half steps and broken promises, I'm at a breaking point and you can see that we all are,” one teacher on the microphone said.

"I have spent my entire prime earning years watch my salary flatline," another teacher said. "You cannot ask us to keep biting the bullet.”

“We're subsidizing a lot of the other groups in the Ann Arbor Public Schools," AAEA President Fred Klein said. "They pay a lot of lower rates than we do, so our high costs subsidize their low costs, and we need that to change.”

The union says right now, the health care issue is top of mind, saying they’ll be paying double the out-of-pocket expenses they used to as teachers pay the brunt of the plan’s increase.