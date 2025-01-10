7 Morning Digest: Snow on the way, Auto Show begins & more stories to start your day

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect at 1 p.m.

After another cold morning start, snow moves in from the west around midday and sticks around until just after midnight. Most areas will get 2"- 3" of new fluffy snow. More snow moves in Sunday evening.

Friday: Light snow is expected. 2"- 3" totals of new snow through Friday evening. Highs will be in the mid 20s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds clear out and snow moves out with lows near 23. Winds: WNW 5 mph.

Any traffic issues?

No major traffic issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map before heading out.

The top stories to know about

2025 Detroit Auto Show: Everything you need to know about its return to January

The Detroit Auto Show is back and returning to its January dates after the COVID-19 pandemic and the show in the fall.

Full coverage: 2025 Detroit Auto Show from Channel 7

The show kicks off with Media Day and the Charity Preview on Friday, Jan. 10. WXYZ is proud to be the official TV partner of the Charity Preview, and you can watch our Red Carpet Charity Preview special at 7 p.m. on Channel 7.

The public show will kick off on Saturday and run through next Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time at the Detroit Auto Show website. They cost $20 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for kids.

The indoor tracks will give visitors the chance to do a ride along inside some of the industry’s hot vehicles.

The Ford Bronco Built Wild Track, Camp Jeep experiential activation, Powering Michigan EV Experience track, and the new Detroit Grand Prix-themed track will be open to attendees.

Organizers announced that the show will feature a roster of 22 auto brands across segments and four immersive track experiences.

The lineup includes Alfa Romeo, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Ram, Toyota and Volkswagen as part of corporate-supported vehicle displays. Visitors will also be able to explore dealer-supported vehicle displays representing BMW, Honda, Hyundai, INEOS, Mazda and Mercedes-Benz.

'We’re not going to stop': Investigators explain next steps in missing Warren mother's case

Roseville police met with law enforcement partners Warren Police Department, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police to chart out the next steps in the investigation of Ashley Elkins' missing persons case.

“We want to bring closure for this family. My heart breaks for them, but we’re confident we can get there and we’re not going to stop until we do get there,” Chief Mitch Berlin of the Roseville Police Department said.

Berlin says they’re awaiting DNA analysis for some elements in their investigation that will bolster the probe into the disappearance of Elkins. The Warren mother of two went missing last week.

Her car was discovered in Roseville, where police searched the home of DeAndre Booker, her ex-boyfriend and the main suspect in her vanishing. Investigators believe she was murdered.

Booker faced a judge on Thursday, accused of repeatedly lying and willfully providing false and misleading information to police at the onset of the investigation.

VIDEO: Clinton Township police officers rescue driver submerged in pond

On New Years Eve just before 2 a.m., Clinton Township police officers rushed to The Harbours apartment complex. The emergency? A man drove into a retention pond.

As the police body camera video illustrates, officers yelled for the driver to climb out. However, he wouldn't.

Sgt. Ryan Bates said there was no time to spare. So, he took off his gear and swam to the vehicle in an area estimated to be 10 to 12 feet deep.

"By the time I got to the car, that window was almost completely underwater," Bates said. "So, before the window went completely under, I reached in, got a hold of him, tried to pull him out and initially, he kind of resisted because he was trying to stay where he was safe in the air pocket."

"I ended up having to pull him under water and out through the window."

Bates said he took with him two tools that the department placed in all patrol vehicles because of another incident about two years ago — a life vest and a rope.

"Without that, I don't know that I'd had the confidence to go in and I don't know if I'd had been able to make it back," Bates explained.

