7 Morning Digest: Staying warm, ALDS coming to Detroit & more

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Summer-like feel here today, but it will not last

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers are back with some storms possible. Highs near 70°. Winds: SW/NW 5-10 mph.

The top stories to know about

Downtown Northville ends permanent on-street dining after court ruling

A Wayne County judge's ruling has brought an end to permanent on-street dining in downtown Northville, following a lengthy legal battle between the city and a nonprofit group called "Let's Open Northville."

The group argued that on-street dining eliminated much-needed parking spaces, and the judge agreed with their position. All permanent tables and chairs used for street dining had to be removed by October 4.

"We're definitely bummed about that decision," said Holly Allen, a Northville resident.

While Main Street was blocked off on Saturday for the Halloween festivities.

"We're definitely disappointed but we'll still be down here, we'll still be supporting the community as much as we can," said Katherine Frampton, another Northville resident.

Restaurant owners like Paul Gabriel from Browndog Barlor expressed concern about the financial impact.

"By taking away our street dining we lost five seats or five tables I should say and so it's a big impact," Gabriel said.

In 2020, parts of Main and Center streets in Northville were closed to traffic to allow restaurants more outdoor seating space during the pandemic.

Two years ago, the nonprofit group "Let's Open Northville" filed a lawsuit against the city.

After a long court battle, the group prevailed, and a judge ordered the removal of dining tables from the streets.

Some residents supported the court's decision, citing traffic concerns in their neighborhoods.

"We love when the streets are closed on Friday nights or for festivals but for 24 hours, 7 days a week, it's not good for the neighborhood," said Cindy and John Wilkes, who live near downtown Northville.

Detroit Tigers take game 1 in Seattle but drop game 2

Lindsey Wasson/AP Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the first inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Julio Rodriguez drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Detroit Tigers, 3-2, to even the ALDS, 1-1. It was the first home playoff game the Mariners have won in 24 years.

The only Tigers runs of the game came in the top of that same inning, with Spencer Torkelson hitting a double down the right field line to drive in Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene.

Tarik Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young award winner, was solid through seven innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs and striking out nine batters in 7.0 innings pitched. The only two runs he gave up were on solo home runs from Seattle second basemen Jorge Polanco.

The series heads to Detroit for Game 3 and 4. First pitch at Comerica Park for Game 3 on Tuesday, Oct. 7, is set for 4:08 p.m. EST. Game 4 is set to happen one hour earlier the following day.

The first team to win three games in the series advances to the American League Championship Series. The winner of the series will take on the winner of the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, with a trip to the World Series on the line.

David Montgomery dominates in his hometown as Lions beat Bengals 37-24

Carolyn Kaster/AP Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs the ball as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

David Montgomery ran for a touchdown and threw for one on a trick play in his hometown, Jared Goff passed for three scores and the Detroit Lions rolled to their fourth straight win, 37-24 over the reeling Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Montgomery, a seven-year veteran, had passing and rushing scores in a game for the second time. The bruising rusher played quarterback at Cincinnati Mt. Healthy High School.

Montgomery — who rushed for 64 yards on 18 carries — had more than 20 friends and relatives in attendance, including his older sister Kiki, who was paralyzed in a Feb. 2024 car crash. Montgomery greeted his sister near the Lions' locker room before he took the field.

Jahmyr Gibbs also scored for the Lions (4-1), marking the 14th time the third-year running back and Montgomery have each had a TD. That tied Dallas' duo of Emmitt Smith and Daryl Johnston for the most in NFL history.

