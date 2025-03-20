7 Morning Digest: Stealing from Eminem, new Detroit arts hub & more stories

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Metro Detroit Weather: Temps drop on the first day of Spring with a snow chance

Ex-employee charged with stealing & selling unreleased Eminem music from Ferndale studio

A former sound engineer of Detroit rapper Eminem is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing and selling unreleased music that was later leaked on the internet.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Julie Beck, Joseph Strange, 46, from Holly, is charged with criminal infringement of a copyright and interstate transportation of stolen goods.

Prosecutors say that Strange allegedly stole unreleased music created by Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, and sold it on the internet.

Eminem's spokesperson, Dennis Dennehy, released the following statement to 7 News Detroit:

"Eminem and his team are very appreciative of the efforts by the FBI Detroit bureau for its thorough investigation which led to the charges against Joe Strange. The significant damage caused by a trusted employee to Eminem's artistic legacy and creative integrity cannot be overstated, let alone the enormous financial losses incurred by the many creators and collaborators that deserve protection for their decades of work. We will continue to take any and all steps necessary to protect Eminem's art and will stop at nothing to do so."

According to prosecutors, the FBI received a tip in mid-January from employees of Eminem's studio in Ferndale who discovered the unreleased music on the internet. They also found an image of a list of music he created but not released, and realized that the image was taken directly from a hard drive.

You can read more about the investigation here.

Detroit's 'Little Village' lands on Time Magazine's 2025 'World's Greatest Places' list

The City of Detroit is being honored in the national spotlight yet again. Time Magazine has included Detroit's "Little Village" on its annual “World’s Greatest Places” list.

Created just last spring, Little Village is a cultural arts corridor where you’ll find art galleries, a bed and breakfast, a Tony Hawk skate park, and more.

The Shepherd is also in Little Village. It's a 110-year-old church that Anthony Curis and his wife, JJ, transformed into a cultural arts center — it’s truly the centerpiece of their community, Little Village, which they started building nearly one year ago in a rather empty area of east Detroit.

"It’s a cultural corridor within the larger East Village neighborhood," said Curis.

Little Village is about 3.5 acres, it starts with The Shepherd and also includes a bed and breakfast attached.

The gardens include sculptures by Detroiter Charles McGee and a skate park designed by Tony Hawk.

"We’re not trying to do anything that’s heavy-handed and branded or district, really just trying to create a space where people that are interested in anything from culture to community can find a landing spot," he said.

It may be called Little Village now, but this community is growing rapidly, Curis says a bar, multiple artist spaces, restaurants, and homes are currently being built here.

Down the street from The Shepherd, a multi-use arts hub called Lantern houses a shopping boutique, bar, and Anthony Marcellino’s non-profit Progressive Arts Studio Collective.

Women's History Month: Michigan's only African American Oculoplastic surgeon and Neuro-Ophthalmologist

The journey to becoming the only African American Oculoplastic surgeon and Neuro-Ophthalmologist in the state of Michigan started decades ago for Dr. Victoria Williams.

“When I was 16, I had a car. Part of that responsibility of having a car was taking my grandma to her appointment. So she was seeing an oculoplastic neuro-ophthalmology doctor,” said Williams.

That same doctor later became one of her mentors and inspired her to start a career of her own in the field.

“He let me shadow him, and I saw some of the surgeries, fell in love, and I never looked back,” said Williams.

She spent 13 years in school and 8 years in private practice before pursuing her dream of opening her own clinic.

“I was fortunate enough to have a couple of African American ophthalmologists throughout my career that helped me do research and really guided me on the process and to stay focused and stay motivated because it's not easy, you know, being the only one sometimes and it gets discouraging,” said Williams.

It’s been about a year since Williams opened a practice of her own, “Williams Eye Specialty Clinic” in Southfield, a rare combination of both the medical and cosmetic sides of eye care.

