7 Morning Digest: Storm chance this weekend, supporting small businesses & more

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Warming up with storm chance

We will stay dry through Friday with temperatures increasing into the weekend. Friday night, rain chances increase as we head into the weekend along with some storms. They could be strong late Saturday.

Friday: Bright early and then partly sunny and getting warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Periods of showers and storms with the strongest storms most likely late Saturday through Saturday evening. Windy with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Family of 1892 shipwreck survivor shares their story after wreckage is discovered

Family of lone survivor of Western Reserve shares their story

After the wreckage of the Western Reserve was found 132 later, the family of the lone survivor is sharing their story.

For Frank Baxter of Algonac, being around water has long been important to his family. That includes his grandfather Harry W. Stewart, a wheelsman, who was the only person to survive the wreck of the Western Reserve. The ship sank in Lake Superior in 1892 and killed 27 people.

"It's hard for me to imagine this young man, what he went through relative to the shipwreck and then go back to sailing the rest of his life and becoming a captain," Baxter said.

For years, Baxter was among those hoping that the wreckage would one day be found.

"I have thought for the last few years that it's very likely at some point in time with the new technology," Baxter said.

Now, that hope has become reality.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society said the sunken ship was first found in Lake Superior using Marine Sonic Technology side-scan sonar.

Annie Dennis said in recent years, she and her grandfather, Baxter, have bonded uncovering their family's history.

"I had a childhood interest in the Western Reserve. It's something that our family has been really curious about — this story — and what happened to the ship after all this time," Dennis said.

After seeing video of the ship underwater, Dennis said the tragedy of the wreck isn't lost on her family, but they are thankful for Harry W. Stewart.

Ypsilanti high school students to compete in NASA global culinary competition

Ypsilanti high school students to compete in NASA global culinary competition

A group of high school students from Ypsilanti are getting a chance to compete in a global competition involving NASA.

Lincoln High School student Brooklyn Rupert is a part of a culinary arts program for students at Lincoln and Ypsilanti High Schools. She and three other students are in the top 10 globally for a culinary competition put on by NASA HUNCH.

“I was on the team that went last year. We placed fifth in the world. I hope we get to place first or at least top three this year, so I’m coming back with a lot of steam,” she says.

To win the competition, students have to create a dish that astronauts can eat while in space. This year’s theme was pasta, so the girls chose to make Cajun fettuccine pasta.

“We had to figure out how to make pasta nutritionally safe because the astronauts can’t have much salt… or calories either,” said Ypsilanti High School student Eliie Madigan. “So what we’ve done here is use a combination of sodium flour for lower calories and bread flour because the gluten is what holds the pasta together.”

Wyandotte small business owners asking community for support amid hard times

Wyandotte small business owners asking community for support amid hard times

With a downtown full of small businesses, the city of Wyandotte relies on its restaurants and shops — and they rely on their community.

"When you're in a community, and you live in a community, support your community always," said Jeremy Sladovnik, owner of Joe's Hamburgers.

Sladovnik tells me they've been open on Biddle Ave. for about 16 years, but the last few years have been the most difficult.

"You don't know what the catalyst is for the struggles, you know; it's hard to understand where they're coming from. It's like a boat with holes and water and you put one finger in one and one in the other and sooner or later you're out of fingers," he said.

Between high costs for supplies and low foot traffic, Sladovnik says community support, like coming into the restaurant to have a meal, is crucial to keep his doors open.

The owner of Coffee Lounge, Liz Fasczcza, is echoing his call to the community.

"Without these small businesses, we would not have a town," she said.

Helping to support these businesses is the non-profit Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber. According to the president, Ron Hinrichs, a focus of theirs is Wyandotte.

