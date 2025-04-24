7 Morning Digest: Summer temps, state champion wrestler, NFL Draft & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Summer temps and sunshine today

Sunshine returns today with many areas in the 80s for highs this afternoon. Widespread rain will be back Friday afternoon. A few storms are expected, too. It will cool off this weekend with highs near 60° Saturday, but sunny and seasonable on Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm with high in the low 80s. Winds: S 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Freshman at Cass Tech making waves after earning school's first wrestling state title

State champion wrestler Cyrus Woodberry is inspiring others

A young student-athlete is making waves at Cass Tech High School and across Michigan. Inspired by family, wrestling has always been a part of Cyrus Woodberry's life.

"I first started wrestling when I was four. My big brother started wrestling first, and I just wanted to copy him, so I started," Woodberry said.

By the time he finished 8th grade, Cyrus was already able to call himself a national and state champ through tournaments he took part in. What started as a way to look up to his big brother became his passion.

"It's pretty fun. I get to let all my anger out on the mat," Woodberry said.

Now he's a freshman phenom at the high school level. During the most recent wrestling season, Cyrus racked up more than 50 wins on his way to earning the Division 1 state title at 106 pounds.

When his hand was raised, he became the first wrestling state champion at Cass Tech and only the second ever within Detroit public schools.

"It was relieving because of all the days I get up in the morning and work out, practice after school, stay after school, and work out. So it was relieving to know I finally did it," Woodberry said.

While he's making history on the mat, he's also maintained over a 3.6 GPA. Cyrus said there's lessons in wrestling that he applies to the classroom.

"Through wrestling, I've learned discipline, effort, and hard work, which is what I need for anything I do," Woodberry said.

Detroit City Council exploring tax options, including an 'amusement tax'

Is it time for local sales taxes in Detroit? City council is exploring the idea. It recently commissioned a study to determine the viability of a myriad of tax options, including an amusement tax.

It would essentially be a sales tax for admission to sporting events, concerts, and other events that draw tourists.

“This report essentially would do a deep dive to let us know the legal barriers we face, the legislative barriers we face, and more importantly, if we overcome them, how much money a hotel tax, an entertainment tax could generate for the city of Detroit,” Council President Mary Sheffield said.

Sheffield says the Citizens Research Council of Michigan will conduct that study. Its president says Detroit is one of the rare cities that have four major sports teams playing within its limits.

“But without a local sales tax or amusement tax, the city is not benefiting from that in any substantial way,” Eric Lupher said.

This is not the first time City leaders have given tax options consideration. Councilwoman Angela Whitfield Calloway commissioned a report on the potential impacts of an amusement tax from the Council's Legislative Policy Division on December 14, 2023.

One Citizens Research Council of Michigan study found that an amusement tax with a flat $3 fee on tickets would raise nearly $8 million from Tigers and Lions games and concerts held at Ford Field or Little Caesars Arena based on 2022 attendance records.

Detroit native Cardinal Joseph Tobin could be among those considered to succeed Pope Francis

As the world mourns the death of Pope Francis, the Roman Catholic College of Cardinals is preparing to begin the sacred process of choosing the next pope.

The conclave, where voting cardinals gather in the Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope, is expected to begin in May. Among the potential candidates is Cardinal Joseph Tobin, a Detroit native and one of 10 American cardinal electors eligible to vote.

Tobin, 72, currently serves as the Archbishop of Newark, New Jersey. He is the first priest born and raised in Detroit to become a Catholic cardinal. His sister, Ann Tobin-Levigne, spoke to 7 News Detroit about the family's reaction to the news.

“Joe has never not surprised us in one way or another,” Tobin-Levigne said. “We look at this as yet another blessing on our family.”

The Tobin family, along with Catholics around the world, is grieving the loss of Francis while reflecting on Cardinal Tobin’s inclusion on the list of potential successors.

“Francis was a real mentor to Joe and they just formed a wonderful friendship,” Tobin-Levigne said. “I know his first and foremost thought is paying tribute.”

She added that her brother remains humble and is focused on honoring Francis’ legacy.

“He listens and he walks with the people. He goes wherever God tells him to go,” she said.

While an American pope has never been elected in the history of the church, Tobin’s name being mentioned as a possible contender is both humbling and surreal for the family.

Watch Thursday: Detroit on the Clock special ahead of the NFL Draft

WXYZ

The NFL Draft is back as fans across the country wait to see who their favorite team will pick.

The draft is in Green Bay this year and will air on Channel 7 starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 24.

Before that, we'll once again host our Detroit On the Clock special at 7:30 p.m. on April 24.

The Lions have the 28th overall pick in the draft.

