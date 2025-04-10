7 Morning Digest: Tariff impact on shoe stores, student arrested for murder & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Sloppy this morning with rain and snow

Today: A rain/snow mix through midday in most areas. It will last a bit longer north of Detroit. The highest chances of having snow mixed with the rain will be through 9 AM. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with temps near 32. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high of 50° Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here before heading out.

The top stories to know about

7 News Detroit's 'Let's Talk' stops in Shelby Township in Macomb County

On Wednesday night, our second "Let's Talk" event visited metro Detroit, this time stopping in Macomb County at Hamlin Pub!

7 News Detroit's "Let's Talk" is where our journalists come to your community for an open, honest conversation.

We hope to connect with you and hear about what's happening where you live. Maybe you want to share something you're proud of, maybe there's something you want us to look into, or something you're worried about?

Nothing is off the table. So Let's Talk.

L'Anse Creuse parents frustrated after student arrested in homicide case

Parents in Macomb County are voicing their concerns after a student was arrested at L’anse Creuse High School North.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's office confirms 16-year-old Ryan Sinegal of Roseville was taken into custody on April 1st and charged the next day with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of felony firearm.

Police say back in February of 2024, the teen shot up another teen's car near the border of Detroit and Grosse Point Park, killing him. While police arrested Sinegal in connection with the 17-year-old victim's death last June, Sinegal was released and allowed to return to school for the 2024-2025 school year.

"They dropped the ball," said Jacqueline Weinmann, who has a student at the high school. "Every day I have to read posts on Facebook about what has gone on with this student and my child has been there and it’s scary."

Upon Sinegal's return to school, the student was required to use a clear backpack according to school board officials.

Parents say they were left in the dark until last week and are now calling the circumstances unsettling.

Wednesday 7 News Detroit reached out to the school district superintendent, Keith Howell, for an interview and showed up at the administrative offices, but he was not available. The district sent back the following statement.

"At L’Anse Creuse Public Schools, our number one priority is the safety and security of our students, staff, and community. On April 1, local law enforcement served a warrant for one of our students, who was later charged in connection with a 2024 homicide that occurred off school property. No other L’Anse Creuse student or member of our school community is involved in these criminal allegations. The student is currently in police custody. We are closely monitoring the situation and conducting an internal review with our legal counsel, as well as a thorough safety audit. We will provide updates when information is appropriate and available to share."

'Prices are going to go up': What tariffs could mean for metro Detroit shoe stores

'Prices are going to go up': What tariffs could mean for metro Detroit shoe stores

Along Main Street in Royal Oak is a sneaker lover’s paradise. Brand-name shoes line the walls and from China to Vietnam, you’d be hard pressed to find a tag that says "Made in USA."

Roland Coit, the owner of Burn Rubber, says most of the shoes he sells are made oversees.

"Maybe 100 (percent),” Coit said. “The only brand that does made-in-U.S. items is New Balance, and we don't carry much of the made-in-U.S. product because the price is so high and it kinda prices out the majority of our customers.”

Coit started the local boutique shop 18 years ago and recently opened another shoe store, Two 18, in Eastern Market. He’s been following every news update about tariffs because he knows what it means for his product.

“The prices are going to go up — that’s the short end of it,” Coit said.

Coit orders directly from the shoe companies roughly every three months and lists their suggested retail price. If that price goes up substantially, he worries his sales will go down, especially because the shoes he sells are brand name and sometimes limited edition.

“The consumer is tired, they’re worn out and doubling the price of goods on certain items is not something they’ll be down for,” said Matt Priest, president and CEO of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America.

Priest says 99% of shoes sold in the U.S. are made overseas and the majority are made in China, where President Donald Trump recently increased tariffs to 125%.

Highland Park councilman charged for refusing to take breathalyzer after crash, driving on suspended license

A Highland Park city councilman is facing several criminal charges after a car crash and telling police he would not take a breathalyzer test.

The crash took place just after 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Hamilton Avenue and Pilgrim Street. Councilman Khursheed Ash-Shafii was involved. Bodycam video captures officers ask him and the other driver what took place.

“There was nobody here. All of a sudden, I don’t know where the (expletive) they come from. They were right in front of me and we ran right into each other," Ash-Shafii told the officer.

“Did you not see him?" the officer asked.

"I didn’t see them till I hit them," Ash-Shafii said.

“He ran directly into me, man," the other driver said.

A police report I obtained through the Freedom of Information Act shows EMTs described a smell of alcohol and observed slurred speech from Ash-Shafii. At the scene, he stated clearly he would not take a breathalyzer test.

“I don’t have alcohol in my system," he told officers on bodycam.

Ash-Shafii was charged with driving with a suspended license and for refusing to take a breathalyzer.

On Wednesday, we visited him at home to hear his explanation for what was seen and what was in the report. Police said there was an empty alcohol bottle in the center console.

“Can you tell me why you wouldn’t take a breathalyzer?" our Simon Shaykhet asked.

"I don’t have time for this," he said.

"Can you tell me why you drove on a suspended license?” Shaykhet asked.

Ash-Shafii has already been arraigned on charges and remains free on bond. As for what he said to officers earlier this week, the councilman once again explained the crash by saying, "They came out of no (expletive) where. I kid you not."

