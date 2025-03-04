7 Morning Digest: Tariffs go into effect, man stops armed robbery & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Warm, wet, and windy through Wednesday

Rain showers increase Tuesday as a storm system moves into the Great Lakes. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s Tuesday with southwesterly winds increasing. The heaviest rain arrives Tuesday evening into Tuesday night, with totals nearing 1/2".

We'll fall into the dry slot of the system Wednesday morning, which will bring a brief break from the rain. However rain showers return with a few thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon/evening. Strong southwesterly winds Wednesday will gust near 25-30 mph and bump temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. The center of the storm moves through Wednesday night and shifts the winds to northwest on the backside of the system. This will transition the rain showers to snow showers around midnight, with light snow showers continuing into early Thursday morning. Snow accumulation will be <1". Wind gusts will be near 40 mph Thursday morning.

There is another chance for a rain/snow mix Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. Temperatures remain close to average with highs in the low 40s through the weekend.

Any traffic issues?

There are no major traffic issues this morning, but the roads are wet and the eastbound I-696 closure is in full effect between Lahser and I-75. Check a live traffic map here

The top stories to know about

Domestic steel supplier welcomes tariffs, while economist, business leader urge reversal

Tariffs on imports went into effect overnight. While on one hand, economists say it'll hurt a lot of Americans’ bottom line, some American steel suppliers say it’s good for business.

“Oh, two thumbs up. Two thumbs up,” said Brian Nelson, co-owner of Spartan Sheet and Coil in Romulus.

To say Nelson supports the looming tariffs would be an understatement.

The second-generation steel man who focuses on materials for HVAC and roofing companies says domestic mills, suppliers, and processors are seeing a spike in business upwards of 15 percent, thanks to the proposed tariffs. Steel and aluminum orders often have long lead times.

“It’s had a serious impact on domestic suppliers being able to compete a little better; domestic mills are competing better,” said Nelson. “The people that have been buying international or importing steel have had some of their better cards taken away, I would say, because the playing field has been leveled.”

The 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico that were delayed for a month are set to go into effect Tuesday, along with an additional 10 percent tariff on imports from China. Next week, the Trump White House will impose an added 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports.

“So, if you buy or bring in steel or aluminum from Canada or Mexico, it’s going to be hit with 50 percent,” Nelson said,

“Are there examples of some specific industries that might benefit in the long run from this protectionism? That is possible, and one example of that could be, if possible, the steel industry. But overall trade is a positive thing,” said Michael Greiner, an associate professor of business and trade expert from Oakland University.

“We import an extraordinary amount of our goods, both from China as well as from Canada and Mexico. So, as a result of that, it goes directly against the bottom line of American consumers who are going to be paying more for these goods,” Greiner said.

Iraqi immigrant hailed as hero for preventing armed robbery at Ypsilanti juice shop

Vara Juice in Ypsilanti nearly became the victim of an armed robbery this past Friday. Caught on camera, the suspect had no clue that his attempt to make quick cash would come to a hard stop, all thanks to a hero who was next door.

Thirty-five-year-old Ali Hadma owns a hookah place called Cups On A Mission, located next to Vara Juice on Washtenaw Ave.

Ali moved to Michigan in 1997 from Iraq with his parents and seven siblings.

"Family. From the owners to the employees, even the customers," said Ali, describing his relationship with Vara Juice.

Ali also steps frequently as a helper.

"That is true," said Ali, specifically referring to his actions on Friday.

Around 7:30 pm, Ali got a call from 20-year-old Mariam at Vara Juice asking him to come immediately.

Ali was walking into an attempted armed robbery. Seconds before, you can see the suspect pointing a gun at Mariam at the cash register. Mariam can be heard asking Ali to come in Arabic.

Scared for her life, Mariam starts handing the cash to the suspect, but he decides to go after it himself. That's when Ali enters.

"Everything in my head was blocked out. It was just grab the gun, put the money back, and just save our lives," said Ali.

"But you didn't know he had a gun?" I asked.

"The closer I got to him, he said I had a gun," said Ali.

In the next 60 seconds, the security footage reveals it all. Ali pins the suspect against the counter. A struggle to control the firearm begins. Ali disarms the suspect. And eventually takes him down.

Hundreds of potholes covering roads in Huron Township causing issues for residents

Residents in Huron Township are concerned with potholes covering some of their roads, as they are making for unsafe driving conditions.

“We’re aggravated, we’re mad," Audra Taylor said.

She lives in the Swan Creek Neighborhood just off of S. Huron Rd.

"We have over 300 residents here that have medical situations, and it’s not safe for them to be transported to the hospital from here," Taylor said.

Her 8-year-old son is one of those people. He has type one diabetes.

“I have to go on that road four times a day to get to the school to do insulin for my son," Taylor said.

Mike Durtka is also worried about emergency vehicles getting down his street.

“We had a fire next door to our house a couple weeks ago. It took forever for the fire department to come down," Durtka said.

Residents said they are also worried about the damage being done to their vehicles.

One woman who said she was driving in the area on Sunday morning said her car broke down from the potholes.

Huron Charter Township leaders are calling on Wayne County for help fixing S. Huron and other roads in the area.

They tell us in a statement:

“The new administration under Supervisor Trombly is acutely aware of the road (potholes and grading issues) and drainage challenges affecting the residents of New Boston, Waltz, and Willow. Although these issues fall under Wayne County's jurisdiction, Supervisor Trombly is proactively addressing them by meeting with key Wayne County executives—including the deputy, assistant deputy, director of DPW, and District 11 commissioner—on March 12th. While this meeting will be closed to the public, it aims to discuss the transit bill and prioritize the community's top five issues, with a particular focus on roads and drains. A comprehensive 30+ page report will be presented, and the executives will be given a tour of the area to see firsthand the support that is needed. Following the meeting, we will share the report on our website.”