7 Morning Digest: Tariffs impact Michigan, Woody the Woodchuck predicts early spring & more

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Foggy start with slight rain chance

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain, especially north of Detroit. Highs in the low 40s to upper 30s. Winds: S/NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with temps falling into the mid 20s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs near 30° and a slight chance of snow. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues that have closed highways. There is a crash along eastbound I-696 at Campbell/Hilton that has the right two lanes closed.

Just a reminder that the massive I-696 project between Lahser and I-75 will kick off on March 1.

The top stories to know about

How rising costs on imports from Canada, Mexico & China will affect Metro Detroiters

We shot this story right on the Detroit River, which separates Detroit from Canada. Even though it feels like we could throw a rock and hit Canada, the tariffs going into effect tomorrow mean everything coming across this short distance is about to go up.

"So it's on everything?" Detroiter Jaelin asked.

Yes: Everything that comes from Canada, Mexico and China will cost more. We're a day out from President Trump's tariffs taking effect, with the White House saying imports from Mexico and Canada will go up 25 percent and China's go up 10 percent. But some people we talked to are still a little foggy on what that means.

University of Michigan's Dr. Betsey Stevenson explains further how it'll impact the economy.

"And it’s not jut consumers but also businesses that might be making those purchases," Dr. Stevenson said. "Companies are going to have to rethink how they manufacture things and what it’s going to look like if it needs to cross a border because you’re going to have to take a quarter of the value and send it off to the government."

And here in Michigan, that border crossing happens frequently.

"It over to Canada for them to do a little bit more and send it back to us well now every time it crosses that border we got to add 25 percent to the price," Dr. Stevenso said.

Energy coming from Canada has a lesser 10 percent tariff, which means high gas prices and car prices going up. You'll also be paying more at the grocery store; fruits, veggies, beer, wine and spirits are where we'll see those hikes.

5-year-old boy killed in hyperbaric chamber explosion loved running, swimming; GoFundMe set up for family

Boy, 5, killed when hyperbaric chamber explodes at facility in Troy

A 5-year-old boy was killed when the hyperbaric chamber he was inside exploded at a medical facility in Troy on Friday morning.

Troy police and fire officials said they received a call regarding the explosion shortly before 8 a.m. to a facility located at 165 Kirts Boulevard. When they arrived, they said they found the child inside the chamber deceased.

The child’s mom was also reportedly in the room and sustained some injuries to her arms.

Officials say the chamber contains 100 percent oxygen, which is five times the amount of oxygen in a normal room, and can be “extremely combustible.”

The facility is The Oxford Center, which offers a variety of medical therapies, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

According to The Oxford Center website, the therapy is a "specialized form of medical treatment administered by delivering 100% pure oxygen to the body through increased atmospheric pressure greater than 1.3 ATA in an enclosed hard chamber."

The Oxford Center released a statement after the incident that reads in part, "This is an exceptionally difficult day for all of us. The safety and wellbeing of the children we serve is our highest priority. Nothing like this has happened in our more than 15 years of providing this type of therapy. We do not know why or how this happened and will participate in all of the investigations that now need to take place."

Officials say the 5-year-old victim is from Royal Oak.

A GoFundMe describes 5-year-old Thomas Cooper as "the smartest and cutest kid that liked to zoom, zoom, zoom."

The GoFundMe was set up to help the family with expenses following his passing.

Early spring predicted by Woody the Woodchuck at the 27th annual Groundhog Day at Howell Nature Center

Sunday morning, Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Philpredicted six more weeks of wintry weather at the annual Groundhog Day at Gobbler's Knob.

However, Michigan held its 27th annual event in Howell as well.

At Howell Nature Center, hundreds of folks were in attendance, even people from across the country, to witness Woody the Woodchuck predict whether it will be early spring or six more weeks of winter weather. The 26-year-old Woody was ready to make that prediction.

To see things unfold, folks of all ages were at the Howell Nature Center since 7 in the morning.

The center says Woody has a 65% accuracy rate, with 17 out of 26 of her predictions to be proven true.

"So if Woody is outside at the 30-second mark, we say spring is coming early. If she goes back inside the borough, that means we are going to get 6 more weeks of winter," Tina said.

He predicted an early spring!

