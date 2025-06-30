7 Morning Digest: Temps in the 80s this week, another Tigers win & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking the chance for storms to start the week

Today: Clouds increase, storm chance increases after 2 PM, a few could be strong/severe. Temps in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 60s to near 70. Winds: S 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, less humid with highs near 84°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

The top stories to know about

Two families mourn after 4-year-old boy and teen killed in Detroit park shooting

Two families are mourning after a shooting at Skinner Playfield near Denby High School in Detroit left a 4-year-old boy and an 18-year-old dead.

Samir Grubbs, 4, was shot and killed on Friday while at the park with his mother.

"Please, please put the guns down, it's so senseless, it doesn't make any sense," said Jasmine Grubbs, Samir's mother.

"It's so senseless, you took my baby from me," Grubbs said.

Grubbs says her son was full of life and was getting ready to start pre-K.

"Samir's smile lights up the room no matter where we went, everybody gravitating toward him," Grubbs said.

"He loved to go to church, loved to go to the park, that's his thing, he wanted to go to church," she added.

Two other people at the park were also shot – a 17-year-old and 18-year-old Daviyon Shelmonson-Bey, who died from his injuries.

"He loved photography, he loved working on mini bikes, he self taught, he was just a very helpful little guy, that's all I knew him for," said Joseph Shelmonson-Bey, Daviyon's father.

Joseph was told his son jumped in front of a bullet to save someone from being shot at the park.

"He reacted to protect somebody, something I probably would have did," Joseph said.

Both Joseph and Jasmine are calling for justice for their sons as police continue to look for the shooter.

Detroit NAACP hosts 70th Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner

2025 Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner

The Detroit branch of the NAACP held its 70th Annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner on Sunday, June 29.

Organizers say the Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner is the largest sit-down dinner of its kind in the world.

The event is the culmination of the organization's June Jubilee weekend.

The keynote speaker was Maryland Governor and possible 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate Wes Moore.

Past speakers at the dinner have included then-Vice President Joe Biden, then-Sen. Kamala Harris, then-Sen. Barack Obama, Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and many more.

Skubal strikes out 13, wins 10th straight decision as Tigers beat Twins

Jose Juarez/AP Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Tarik Skubal struck out 13 hitters in seven innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Sunday night.

Skubal (10-2) only allowed one hit — a clean single to right by Ty France in the fifth inning — as he improved to 10-0 with a 1.74 ERA in his last 15 starts. The last double-digit streak in one season by a Detroit lefty was Earl Whitehill's 11-start stretch in 1930.

The strikeouts matched Skubal's career high, last done on May 25 in his 94-pitch shutout against the Guardians.

Chris Paddack (3-7) gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings for the Twins.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on Kerry Carpenter's solo homer in the first inning, and he added a RBI triple in the fifth before leaving the game with an apparent leg injury. Riley Greene hit a solo homer in the fourth.

Will Vest pitched the ninth to pick up his 13th save.

