7 Morning Digest: Tigers force game 5, seniors strut stuff on runway & more

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: A chilly morning with an afternoon warmup

Today: After a chilly start, sunshine can be expected with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60° again. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with widespread frost possible Lows will drop near 41 in the city - 30s outside of it. Winds: Light

Friday: More clouds later in the day, with the chance for rain arriving late. Temps in the mid 60s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.



The top stories to know about

Lawsuit filed against DMC & nurse charged with sexually assaulting patients

Attorneys from two metro Detroit law firms said they have filed lawsuits in connection with a nurse at Sinai-Grace Hospital charged with sexual assault.

James Harrington from Fieger Law and Todd Flood from Flood Law held a press conference on Wednesday, announcing the lawsuits against DMC Sinai Grace Hospital, its parent company Tenet Health, and the suspect, 47-year-old Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios.

On Saturday, Figueroa-Berrios was arraigned on new charges in connection with the sexual assault of a 31-year-old woman who was a patient at Sinai Grace.

It's alleged in that case that on Aug. 12, Figueroa-Berrios sexually assaulted her when she while she was admitted as a patient. He is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He's also facing charges in several other cases, and during the press conference, Flood said they know of at least seven other alleged victims.

"This is a joint force to help survivors come forward against a predator and against an institution that allowed that predator to work in its confines," Flood said during the press conference.

"Their voice matters, their voice is important, and their voice needs to be heard,” Harrington said during Wednesday's press conference.

'We still got it.' Metro Detroit seniors strut runway to prove style knows no limits

Age isn't slowing anyone down in metro Detroit. Seniors from across the area are proving style knows no limits as they strut the runway for the Detroit Area Agency on Aging.

Every step tells a story of confidence and community. The Detroit Area Agency on Aging is celebrating older adults who are showing that age really is just a number—and that living well never goes out of style.

"Women and men can carry themselves with dignity and charisma and poise at any age in life. It's just a matter of attitude," Sheryl Johnson-Fambro said.

That attitude was on display inside Michigan Central Station, with models bringing plenty of energy and even more sass.

"Come out and see that we still got it," Randy Henry said.

And they definitely still do. For many, this runway isn't just about fashion—it's about celebrating life, laughter and the joy that comes with aging.

"We had the young phase, we was buck wild. We had the work phase, family and kids. Now this is our time," Henry said.

Tigers force Game 5 against Mariners in ALDS with win

Tigers fans react after big win at Comerica Park

Detroit Tigers fans celebrated the team's comeback victory over the Mariners on Thursday night, forcing a deciding game five in Seattle on Friday.

Riley Greene and Javy Baez homered in a four-run sixth inning that powered the Tigers to a 9-3 win, setting up a game five that will have Tarik Skubal on the mound for Detroit.

After Detroit tied the game with three runs in the fifth, Greene gave the Tigers a 4-3 advantage with a leadoff homer off Gabe Speier in the sixth.

Spencer Torkelson followed with a double and scored Detroit's fifth run on Zach McKinstry's single before Báez made it 7-3 with his sixth postseason homer.

Gleyber Torres became the third Tigers All-Star to homer when he led off the seventh with a shot to right before Báez's eighth-inning groundout brought in Detroit's ninth run.