7 Morning Digest: Timeline to build new soccer stadium, temps warm up & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Stray showers continue tonight

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance. Highs jump to the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or storms. Warmer highs in the upper 70s.

Any traffic issues?

No major traffic issues to know about this morning. Check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Hana's Garden, which honors life of Hana St. Juliana, to open at Seymour Lake Park

Hana’s Garden at Seymour Lake Park will soon be open to the public. Steve St. Juliana told us it’s about honoring his daughter and creating a gathering place.

“I insisted we have water here," said Steve.

Steve said they were able to fund this garden all through donations.

"So special. It’s still going to take a couple years to reach its full potential," he said.

Hana was one of four children, including Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling, who were killed by a mass shooter at Oxford High in November of 2021.

"Hana was a bright personality. She loved flowers. Her name means flower," said Steve.

Since her passing, Hana’s father says he’s searched for a way to honor his daughter, who loved art, flowers and the color purple.

“The water flows out of the boulders and down," said Steve. “The entrance gateway has a Japanese influence to it. The concept of having water in the garden, lends remembrance to that part of Hana.”

He tells us more than two years of planning have gone into what you see here now, and there is symbolism all around.

A fountain and a sculpture are among the features of what’s meant to be a gathering place for healing and a sense of peace.

Detroit City Football Club reveals timeline & renderings for new Corktown soccer stadium

Detroit City Football Club is moving forward with its plans to transform the site of the abandoned Southwest Detroit Hospital into the city’s first soccer-specific stadium.

DCFC CEO Sean Mann said demolition of the long-vacant hospital in Corktown is set to begin in July, marking the start of construction on a 15,000-seat stadium designed to serve as a community hub.

“We’ve approached this with an aggressive mindset,” Mann said.

The stadium is projected to open by the start of the 2027 season, which would mark the club’s 27th year.

Renderings released this week show plans for a modern stadium, on-site commercial space, and a parking structure with 685 spaces. The design aims to blend the new facility into the Corktown neighborhood, Mann said.

“Our goal is to build a stadium that is community-oriented,” he added.

The project has been met with excitement from local residents and business owners, who hope the development will boost foot traffic and business in the area.

Sister Pie in Detroit making 'temporary, necessary' changes in June amid challenging times

Sister Pie, the popular bakery in Detroit's West Village neighborhood, will be making changes to its operation early next month.

Owner Lisa Ludwinski posted to the bakery's Instagram page on Wednesday morning that the "temporary, necessary" changes come in the midst of "challenge and chaos."

"Although the spirit of Sister Pie is alive and well, I’ve arrived at the conclusion that the business isn’t working in its current state. There are multiple, intersecting factors that contribute to this, and most urgently in the form of a financial crisis," Ludwinski wrote in the post.

She spoke to us on Wednesday after making the post on Instagram. She said the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard and they have been struggling to recover every since.

"At the beginning of 2025, it became clear that something really radical had to happen in order for us to kind of climb back," Ludwinski said.

According to Ludwinski, starting the week of June 9, Sister Pie won't be open for regular business hours.

She said in the post that instead, the business will enter a period of "rest and radical reconfiguration, of exploration and experimentation, and of occasional pop-ups and events to keep the roof over our heads."

She did say that people will still be able to satisfy their Sister Pie cravings periodically.

Ludwinski also wrote the bakery will still be fulfilling special orders and teaching baking classes throughout the time. You can sign up for baking classes on the Sister Pie website.

"We are selling at Eastern Market over the summer, there's going to be new classes that we add that are going to be available for people to take," she said.

