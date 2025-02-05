7 Morning Digest: Timing on potential ice, brazen break-ins & more stories

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking the ice storm coming tonight

A Winter weather advisory in effect tonight for Washtenaw, Wayne. Lenawee and Monroe from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday.

Today: A cold and quiet start with a chance of snow in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 29 with winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A wintry mix with snow, sleet and freezing rain with temps in the mid 20s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Thursday: After a slick and icy start temps will gradually warm up. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.



Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues on the roads in metro Detroit. Be sure to check our live traffic map before heading out on the roads.

The top stories to know about

'Congestion nightmare': Residents understanding, yet nervous over I-696 project at public meeting

To get the Oakland County community prepared for the massive I-696 construction project that will affect the interstate from Lahser Road to I-75, the Michigan Department of Transportation hosted an informational meeting in Oak Park Tuesday.

Residents showed up in droves with questions and concerns.

“It’s going to affect me for the next two years. I take that road all the time, almost on a daily basis," Oak Park resident Sandra Gross said.

MDOT construction engineers and planners were in attendance at Temple Emanu-El on W. 10 Mile Road to help answer questions.

“Starting March 1, we are detouring Eastbound 696 for two straight years. Obviously, that’s going to be very impactful to motorists," MDOT construction engineer Brian Travis said. “This pavement is almost 40 years old, so it’s time that it’s addressed. We pour a lot of money into this year after year trying to maintain it.”

MDOT clarified that both sides of the interstate will be fixed, but I-696 is not shutting down completely. Westbound drivers will always be able to get through, regardless of which side of the freeway MDOT crews are working on. However, when it comes to Eastbound drivers, a lengthy detour that goes all the way down to Highland Park awaits.

"I will never take that detour — that is completely inconvenient," Gross said. "I will be taking the mile roads.”

Gross is not the only resident saying they will skip out on the official detour. If the official detour is not taken, the mile roads around I-696 will become congested, which puts residents who live along there right in the crosshairs of the expected traffic.



Clinton Township neighborhood concerned after brazen break-ins

People in a Clinton Township neighborhood are on edge after a brazen break-in that was caught on camera.

It happened just a few weeks ago at the Crosswinds Condominiums complex on Heatherheath Drive just off of Hayes Road and 17 Mile Road. Clinton Township police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

"We’ve never experienced something like this. So it’s very shocking and taking us by surprise," said a homeowner in the area who preferred not to be identified. "Everyone is just totally appalled because we’re not hearing anything like if (police) have any leads or what areas (the criminal is) really targeting. Just the fear of the unknown."

Russell Baatz also lives in the area. He says while his home hasn't been targeted, two of his family vehicles were.

"It just happened about a week ago. I came out, got in my car, noticed that one of my doors was open. I looked at my mom's car and her doors were open," Baatz said.

"What’s your biggest concern hearing that someone may be targeting this area?" 7 News Detroit reporter Whitney Burney asked.

"The kids. I’m worried about the kids and what might happen if some of these guys break into these houses with these kids and elderly folks," Baatz said. "I would like to see more cops."

Neighbors say they're even more concerned after seeing videos surfacing online showing similar break-ins in neighboring areas. Clinton Township police say they’re actively investigating a break in on Heatherheath Drive and have increased patrols in the area. However, they couldn’t verify the origin or location of the other break-ins shown in videos online.

To protect your home and families, police encourage homeowners to do the following:



Illuminate your porch with lights

Consider investing in a home security system, security cameras

Develop relationships with neighbors who can help you keep watch

Windsor mayor to veto funding for tunnel bus service with Detroit amid tariff fight

The threat of a trade war between the U.S. and Canada is not over, and it may soon have a direct impact on Detroit and Windsor.

On Wednesday, the mayor of the city of Windsor told 7 News Detroit he plans to veto a funding plan for the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel bus, which shuttles roughly 40,000 people across the border every year.

The move is in direct response to the 25% tariffs President Donald Trump has previously proposed against Canada, which were put on a 30-day pause Monday.

Across the Detroit River, you’ll find many people like Joe Lucier, a Canadian who lives in Windsor but works in Detroit and is able to take the bus to work.

"Windsor, Detroit, we're almost like one city,” Lucier said. "I take the bus probably at least once a week, probably twice a week. It’s very important.”

The tunnel bus, operated by Transit Windsor and funded by Windsor, runs seven days a week with multiple stops on both sides of the border.

“It's basically an economic development engine for the city of Detroit," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said. "Almost all of the traffic is one way from Windsor to Detroit.”

Dilkens says mostly Canadians use the bus to go to concerts, sporting events, shops and restaurants in Detroit. Last week, Windsor City Council voted to continue funding the bus but on Wednesday, Dilkens says he will formally veto that funding in response to the U.S. threat of a 25% tariff.

“I just can't in good conscience subsidize, have Windsor taxpayers subsidize economic development in the United States at a time when the president of the United States is literally putting my country and community under economic attack,” Dilkens said.

