7 Morning Digest: Tornado in metro Detroit, program to boost manufacturing & more

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit weather: Storms move out, heat moves in for the weekend

Today: Decreasing clouds with a rain and storm chance. Storms should not be severe but could bring small hail and gusty winds. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain moves out with milder temps in the low 60s around Detroit. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Storms are possible to start the morning with highs eventually reaching the low 90s.

The top stories to know about

National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Fraser

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Fraser during the first batch of storms Wednesday, causing significant damage to homes and power lines.

The bulk of the damage occurred in the area of 14 Mile Road and Garfield, where mangled trampolines, power lines and tree branches littered yards, and shingles were ripped off homes.

Multiple videos captured the tornado as it moved through the area, sending debris flying through the air and forcing residents to take shelter.

"A carport for a house went up in the air and it was flying through the air and I could see it and was like uh oh, time to go in the basement," Cody Potyczka said.

Potyczka is one of many residents in the neighborhood who saw the tornado approach and sought safety in their basements.

"My girlfriend came in and said 'hey, we have to go downstairs' and I said 'why' and she said 'we're having a tornado,'" Gaetano Rizzo said.

Rizzo's home suffered significant damage when a tree completely crushed the sun room at the back of his house. Repairs have been delayed due to safety concerns.

The National Weather Service will continue surveying the damage and is expected to provide more specific details about the tornado by Thursday morning.

Michigan launches program to boost manufacturing, streamline process for businesses

Boosting manufacturing in Michigan

The state of Michigan understands many businesses are facing uncertainty right now, so they're looking to the future by helping businesses get the support and funding they need.

Our Mike Duffy was at New Center Stamping in Detroit on Wednesday learning about a new program.

It may have been around for a long time, but the New Center Stamping plant in Detroit helps make the parts on all your favorite cars. And today, it’s the staging ground for the official launch of MI Hub for Manufacturers, which connects businesses looking for help with providers and state resources.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the automotive companies right now, both with tariffs and then also international competition. So, companies might also be considering, ‘can I diversify?’ Aerospace, space, defense, those are all aspects of manufacturing that are growing exponentially,” said Ingrid Tighe, the president of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center.

She said the MI Hub for Manufacturers streamlines the process.

“What we need to do is identify who’s out there, who’s doing well, who might need some assistance and how do we help those companies come along and either stay where they are or diversify or jump into new sectors,” Tighe said.

The program is also providing businesses with an opportunity to pivot to think about how they might want to change the nature of their business. It’s something the Squires are thinking about.

“I think we have to. And working within industries that we traditionally haven’t, whether that’s more medical, EV. Defense is a huge area of opportunity for us,” Bobbie Squires said. “So to have free resources like this, it’s pretty significant for us, especially with the variety of options from succession planning to financing, to all the things as a small business we really need today.”

Detroit organizations partner to turn food waste into meals for hungry families

Detroit organizations partner to turn food waste into meals for hungry families

A new program in southwest Detroit's Delray neighborhood is working to rescue surplus food that would otherwise be thrown away and distribute it to families in need across metro Detroit.

Thousands of pounds of fresh produce that doesn't meet retail standards, but is still perfectly edible, is being sorted, packed, and shipped to food pantries throughout the region.

"The charitable food system is seeing a higher demand than it's ever seen. There are more people asking for food from the charitable food system than at the peak of the pandemic," said Chad Techner, founder of Metro Food Rescue.

Metro Food Rescue has partnered with the national organization Sharing Excess to address both food waste and hunger in the Detroit area. Their warehouse, located across from Detroit's Produce Terminal, serves as a hub for collecting and distributing surplus food.

"We're throwing away over 40% of our food supply in the United States, more than enough food to feed everybody who's hungry," said Evan Ehlers of Sharing Excess.

The organization's focus is on rescuing produce that vendors consider not good enough to sell, but is still nutritious and edible. This includes items that might be slightly smaller or have minor imperfections.

