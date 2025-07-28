7 Morning Digest: Update on stabbing at Walmart, heat advisory and more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Temps in the 90s and storm chances mid-week

Hot and humid weather sticks around for today and Tuesday with highs near 90° and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon/evening and Tuesday evening/night. These storms have the potential to bring torrential downpours and may cause quick flooding and impacts to the evening commutes.

A weak cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. More showers are expected through the day Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Cooler and drier air arrives Thursday and continues into next weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s, to near 80° with lows in the 50s.

The top stories to know about

Family of Walmart stabbing victim says he's improving, praises first responders

Extended interview: Cousin of stabbing victim speaks about aftermath of Walmart attack

Eleven people were injured as part of a mass stabbing at a Walmart in Traverse City on Saturday. All of the victims are expected to survive, officials say.

The suspect, Bradford James Gille, a 42-year-old from Elkden, Michigan. He was arrested.

The cousin of one of the victims of the mass stabbing spoke to 7 News Detroit.

"We got a phone call from my father-in-law asking if we heard about the stabbings at Walmart," said Kate Kniss, a relative of a victim.

For Kate, it was shock and disbelief after learning her cousin was among the victims of a brutal mass stabbing at Walmart on Saturday.

"He was stabbed in the chest and ribs. He was in serious condition. He had a deflated lung. It penetrated his liver and ribs," said Kate.

She said thanks to doctors and other first responders, her cousin is improving after his surgery and could be released next week.

She said, reflecting back, it's still so hard to believe what happened at a store she’s visited hundreds of times.

"He was there with his mom, my aunt, to pick up some groceries for the church picnic the next day. They went in separate directions in the store," she said. "He recalled the suspect running towards him, but didn’t realize what his intentions were.”

“I’m happy to report one patient treated and released, 10 remaining patients, 2 serious. Others have progressed to fair condition," said Dr. Tom Schermerhorn with Munson Medical Center.

Man killed, 3 women injured after gas station shooting on Detroit's west side

Quadruple shooting at Detroit gas station leaves 1 person dead

One man was killed and three women were hospitalized after a gas station shooting on Detroit's west side.

This happened early Monday morning at the Marathon gas station on Puritan Avenue at Fairfield.

Police say that one victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were shot; two women have been taken to the hospital and one other woman was treated at the scene. All of those injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say this does appear to be an isolated incident, and the shooter — who Detroit police believe is a man — is not in custody.

We're told the shooting happened inside the gas station. DPD is asking for anyone with information about the shooting and the shooter's whereabouts to reach out to the homicide division.

A witness tells us that her friend was hospitalized after the shooting station. We spoke to that witness right before the 6 a.m. newscast.

"I ducked behind the car that I was coming out of, then people started running out, one of those people wasn't my friend," said Teonna Gray. "I went back, I told him to stop because everyone wanted to scatter and everybody was scattering. One girl said she was coming out, she held her abdomen, she said she was hit, and I said 'she's not out', so I went back in and she was in the aisle and on her stomach.

Ferndale chocolate maker speaks on the impact of rising price of cocoa

Ferndale chocolate maker speaks on impact of rising price of cocoa

Your favorite candy bar may soon cost you more. Hershey's, the maker of Kit Kat, Reese's and obviously Hershey's chocolate bars said it plans to raise prices on its most popular products.

The reason for this? An increase in the cost of cocoa, a key ingredient in chocolate. And Hershey's isn't the only chocolate maker affected by hiking prices.

Cocoa prices have deobled in the last two years, because of supply problems forcing some to raise their prices, and consumers have taken notice. But one local chocolatier is taking a different approach.

"Everything is going up across the board," said chocolate consumer Matt Fermoile.

"I would pay more if it supports the workers, but if it's just because things are more expensive, I would probably not," said chocolate consumer La Mar Harris.

"Even though the cocoa prices have gone up but what goes up can also come down," said David Ogloza, the founder of Quix Chocolate in Ferndale.

A shortage of cocoa stemming from heat and flooding problems has caused the price of cocoa to sky rocket, forcing some companies like Hershey to raise their prices on their most popular chocolate products.

The Hershey company provided 7 News Detroit with the statement below on the increase:

“We're committed to delivering the treats consumers love while continuing to invest in making our products and experiences even better. To support our approach, we’re making a price adjustment with our retail customers. This change is not related to tariffs or trade policies. It reflects the reality of rising ingredient costs including the unprecedented cost of cocoa. [For years,] we’ve worked hard to absorb these costs and continue to make 75% of our product portfolio available to consumers for under $4.00, ensuring that Hershey treats stay accessible and affordable for families everywhere.”

