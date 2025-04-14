7 Morning Digest: Vigil to honor explosion victim, popular bookstore reopening & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Big warm-up to start the week

It will be much warmer and quite breezy today with highs pushing 70°. While there is a chance for a passing shower, most of us will stay dry today. Temps tumble Tuesday with rain or a wintry mix and strong winds gusting 40-45 mph tomorrow.

Today: A big warm up with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There is a slight chance for rain shower. Winds: SSW 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and chilly with highs in the 40s. There will be a chance of a shower or wintry mix. Winds: W 20-35 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Vigil held to honor woman who died in Southgate house explosion

Family, friends and community members came together Sunday night to honor the life of the woman who was killed in the Southgate house explosion.

They also offered support for her husband who was critically injured.

“I just want to say on behalf of me, my sister, our family, especially our mom, we all want to thank you,” said Tiffany Gonzalez, Amber Benedict’s sister.

Amber Benedict died April 3rd after her house exploded in Southgate.

“Obviously nothing is going to bring her back, nothing’s going to take away the pain, but you guys being so supportive and being here means the world to us,” said Gonzalez.

Amber Benedict’s husband, Paul Benedict, is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Paul Benedict’s brother in law, Joseph Pagano, says they’ve been trying to keep Paul’s spirits up during this tough time.

“Let him know about the community around him and all the support. I go in there daily and read text to him and messages… he’s got a long road to recovery for physical but we want to keep his mental health good,” said Pagano.

Revitalized Pages Bookshop to reopen as community hub in Detroit with youth focus

When Pages Bookshop closed its doors in January after a decade of service on Detroit's west side, a group of young people decided to throw their hat in the ring to transform the space.

"It was just like how can this go out of business," said 24-year-old Jelani Stowers, who was a regular customer at Pages and is now the store's manager.

Stowers suggested the purchase to the Steen Foundation, a youth philanthropic organization led by 23-year-old Jeremiah Steen. Stowers serves as the vice president or narrative and research.

The organization purchased the business with plans to transform it into a community hub focused on youth literacy and content creation.

"We want to make sure we're creating a culture of literacy but also workforce development," Steen said. "The city of Detroit has some of the most vibrant, phenomenal and brilliant young folks in the world, but they're under-invested in."

Work is already underway to fill the shelves with diverse, culturally relevant books aimed at engaging young readers. Stowers, who will manage day-to-day operations, envisions a dynamic space that surprises visitors.

"That's the vibe is like coming here and being like you, I would have never considered this," Stowers said.

'It's just the unknowns': Food and beverage store owners on edge with uncertainty surrounding tariffs

Tariffs, Tariffs, Tariffs: It's all people are talking about now, with many concerned over price increases to essentials. Many food & beverage store owners are also on edge of their seats, trying to brace for whatever comes next.

“Day to day, it’s just the unknowns. So it’s kind of a wait and see with our vendors," said Fred Rayle, the Director of Operations at Nino Salvaggio.

That's the message many in the food & beverage industry are telling me.

“It’s an amazing phenomenon because all of this is extremely fluid and it seems like it changes with every 24-hour cycle," said Bill Wild, the CEO of Midwest Independent Research Association.

This comes with about 15 percent of the American food supply and 14 percent of the country's alcohol coming from overseas.

“Right now, it’s all wait and see because they haven’t seen the impact because they tariffs have been they’re going to start, then they’re going to stop, and then," Rayle said.

Rayle tells me they are at the mercy of their American distributors. But he says those American distributors are unable to guarantee pricing because tariffs continue to change almost daily.

“Until they know, I can’t know. I can’t make that decision. But it’s just part of dealing with what we’re dealing with anyway," Rayle said.

