7 Morning Digest: Warmer today before frigid cold, Lions fan anxiety, and more stories

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer Friday, wintry mix overnight, then bitterly cold

Friday will be dry and a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny in the afternoon. It will be breezy with south-southwest winds 10-15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.

A storm system moves in Friday night bringing rain, sleet, and snow across Metro Detroit. Rain will move in after midnight and transition to sleet and then snow in the early morning hours of Saturday. Around 1" of snow is possible, leading to slippery driving conditions early. Snow will end around the lunch hour, leading to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start near 30° in the morning and drop into the low 20s by the evening.

Temperatures continue to drop as arctic air continues moves in Sunday. Morning lows will be in the upper single digits to low teens Sunday morning and highs will be in the mid to upper teens. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some spotty lake effect snow.

Any traffic issues?

There's no major incidents affecting your commute right now. Be sure to check our live traffic map before heading out.

The top stories to know about:

'It's normal to have nerves.' Lions fans talk about Game Day Anxiety ahead of Saturday's playoff game

The NFL playoffs are ramping up, and the pressure is intensifying for both players and fans alike.

You may feel your heart racing, your stomach feeling jittery, or even pacing around the family room.

So, how do you deal with the game day jitters?

While watching your favorite team, like the Lions, on game day might be exciting, but it can also be damaging to your mental health.

"Get my mind prepared for battle because that is what’s about to happen," is how Siyeh Frazier describes it.

Officials cleaning up fuel leak at gas station on Detroit's east side.

The Detroit Fire Department is working to clean up a fuel spill at a gas station on the city's east side.

Officials say about 70 gallons of gasoline spilled from a truck that had just started to offload at the station in the 14000 block of Fenkell. Fire officials say a gasket failed and started the leak.

The tanker operator was able to quickly stop the leak during the offloading, and it was contained to just 70 gallons. However some of the fuel did make it into the sewer.

Commanders-Lions projected to exceed $64 million in economic impact for city of Detroit

The upcoming Divisional Round Playoff game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders is expected to bring dozens of millions of dollars into Detroit's economy.

According to analysis from the East Lansing-based economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group, LLC, when factoring in direct costs like ticket sales and parking and indirect costs like business for local stores and restaurants, the net economic impact on the city is projected to exceed $64 million.

According to the firm, direct economic impact is estimated to be about $39,318,531, with an additional indirect impact of $25,557,045 for a combined total of $64,875,576.

“I’m happy it’s happening for us because I tour a lot. I go to different cities. And, I was kind of jealous because it’s time. You know what I mean? I’m seeing it happen in my city, where the downtown area is totally changed. And, people are spending money from different cities. We’re almost like a tourist attraction," says comedian Marvin Ross. "I go to, like, different cities like LA. And, they asking about Detroit. They’re asking about local entertainment. And, first and foremost, the Lions.”

