7 Morning Digest: Warming up this week, recapping the Lions loss and more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny skies and warm temps this week

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s, near 70°. Winds: S 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds: W 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

The top stories to know about

It's canning and pickling season; here's how you can make your food last longer

It's canning and pickling season; here's how you can make your food last longer

Apples, peaches, sweet corn, and tomatoes: with all of these fruits and vegetables in season now, it's a popular time to pickle and can. That way, you have delicious foods all year long.

We went to the kitchen of a self-taught chef in Belleville to show us how to properly pickle and can.

"My mother did it, and I think it kind of brings me back to her a bit," said Mary Spencer, the owner of Taste a Cook's Place.

Canning and pickling are two of Mary's favorite pastimes.

"You got beautiful fresh tomatoes in the summer," Mary said. "You can those, you have them all year round, and you get to pull them out and say, 'hey, I made this', and that's kind of part of the allure."

Spencer is no stranger to the culinary world. She's been teaching cooking classes for over 30 years.

"If it has anything to do with food, I do it, you know," she said.

But cooking was something she discovered late in life.

"Basically, I got married and I couldn't cook, and that was over 40 years ago, so I started taking cooking classes and I got terribly hooked," Spencer said.

Today, she's the owner of Taste of Cook's Place in Plymouth, where she teaches all types of cuisine, ethnic, savory & sweet, and even canning and pickling.

"I do bread and butter pickles, which are kind of like sweet and sweet and sour pickles," Spencer said. "I love to can okra."

Pickling and canning are fun and delicious, but it's important you follow all the steps carefully, so that what you're making is safe to eat.

My family really loves chutney, Indian chutney, which is really super simple to make," Spencer said. "So I want to have my jars cleaned, really, really well cleaned with hot water. You want to have your canning lids...have them in hot boiling water to sanitize them, and then you want to have some hot water boiling in a pot so that you can hot water bath them, which is basically the preserving process."

11-year-old winning hearts at Detroit's Hudson Cafe with his work ethic and handmade thank you cards

11-year-old winning hearts at Detroit's Hudson Cafe with his work ethic and handmade thank you cards

At Hudson Cafe in downtown Detroit, every plate comes with a smile — but lately, guests say they have another reason to be happy.

That reason is 11-year-old James Murphy, a 6th grader who volunteers at the restaurant when he's not in school, winning over customers one table at a time.

James is the youngest volunteer at the cafe, where his mother Jessica Byers runs the bar. When asked what he does there, James explained his routine with enthusiasm.

"I grab water from over there. I put ice in them. Grab a couple of straws. Fill them with water. And I go to the table and give them to the people," James said.

His mother says James chooses to be there, describing how he's been coming to work with his parents since he was born.

"He wants to come here. It's not something I'm making him do. He just loves to be with us," Byers said.

Byers believes the experience teaches valuable lessons about work ethic, while cafe owner Tom Teknos notes that James isn't on the payroll — his reward comes in life lessons and plenty of smiles.

"Always stays on top of his homework. And any days he has, he's always here. Gets at 6:30 in the morning. Never stops working. Helps out all the servers. He like our Hudson Cafe mascot," Teknos said.

James adds a personal touch that sets him apart: handmade thank you cards that he delivers to guests himself. The cards feature a figure wearing a Hudson Cafe shirt and holding pancakes.

"Super creative, made our day," Johnson said about receiving one of the cards.

Green Bay dominates Detroit 27-13 as Lions drop season opener

Mike Roemer/AP Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by Green Bay Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness (90) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Jordan Love threw a pair of touchdown passes and Micah Parsons produced a sack in his Green Bay debut as the Packers delivered an exceptional defensive performance in a 27-13 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Opening a season at home for the first time since 2018, the Packers beat the two-time defending NFC North champions after going 1-5 in divisional games last year. The Packers won their 13th consecutive home opener, giving them the longest such streak since the Miami Dolphins also won 13 straight from 1976-88.

After getting outscored 99-40 in the first half of NFC North games last season, the Packers got points on their opening three possessions Sunday to take a 17-3 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Love went 16 of 22 for 188 yards with touchdown passes of 15 yards to Tucker Kraft and 17 yards to Jayden Reed. Josh Jacobs added a three-yard score in the fourth quarter, giving him a touchdown in a franchise-record nine straight games.

The Lions, who scored an NFL-high 33.2 points per game last season, didn't reach the end zone until the final minute against a Green Bay defense featuring Parsons, who got a huge ovation from the Lambeau Field crowd when he was introduced before the game.

The Lions had won at Lambeau Field each of the last three seasons but never gave themselves much of an opportunity this time after dealing with various offseason changes.

Detroit lost four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow to retirement and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to head coaching opportunities after going 15-2 and setting a franchise record for wins last season.

