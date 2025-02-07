7 Morning Digest: Weekend snow, restaurant closure, gubernatorial announcement & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit forecast: Snow coming Saturday into Sunday

Cold and windy this morning with wind chills in the single digits. High temps will only reach the mid to upper 20s today. Snow returns Saturday with accumulations expected across Metro Detroit.

Today: A cold morning with wind chills in the single digits. Partly sunny with a high near 28°. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: Light

Saturday: Snow developing from mid-morning through the evening hours. Temps in the upper 20s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

The Weekend:

Snow starts Saturday mid-morning and runs through Saturday night. Widespread accumulations are expected. Most areas look like they could get 1"-3" with higher totals north of M-59. Stay tuned for more details on amounts.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs near freezing.

Any traffic issues?

We're seeing some major issues on the roads this morning, so be prepared when heading out and check our live traffic map. Eastbound M-14 is closed at Sheldon Rd. in Plymouth Township due to a crash. Eastbound I-96 is closed after I-275 and there is only one lane open on northbound I-75 at I-696.

The top stories to know about

After 40+ years in restaurant business, family selling Crews Inn in Harrison Twp.

Crews Inn in Harrison Township has been family owned for more than 45 years, and on Wednesday, the Metry family announced they were selling the restaurant.

“It’s a wonderful place, it’s a great location,” said Jeff Metry, co-owner of Crews Inn.

Metry’s dad and uncle bought the restaurant in 1976.

"They were attorneys by trade and didn’t know much about running a restaurant, but they gave it a go and we had a lot of family who worked here throughout,” Metry added.

After years of serving customers, Metry says he decided it’s time to retire from the restaurant business.

“My dad passed in 2022, my brother and sister are hands-off owners and quite frankly, I’m a little tired,” said Metry.

As far as what’s next for the Crews Inn building, it is being sold to the owners of Bumpers Landing, which is right next door.

“It was something that if it became available, we would talk and we were happy to acquire,” said David Colling, general manager at Bumpers Landing.

Genessee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announces candidacy for Michigan governor

On Thursday, Genessee County Sheriff Chris Swanson launched a run for Michigan governor. He kicked off his campaign in Flint.

The Democrat has almost three decades of law enforcement experience. He joins Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who is running as an independent and was first to announce. State Sen. Republican Aric Nesbitt was the second to announce his run. Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson then announced her run.

When asked if the gubernatorial race is something she's thinking about, voter Natalie Johnson replied, "Absolutely. It's important."

"The way everything is going right now, we need someone who is for us," Johnson said.

However, voter Renard Welton said, “It’s too early. I mean, it’s gonna be a lot of folks jumping in. It’s too early to even think about it. When I see ‘em or somebody decides they're gonna run, I say ‘OK.’”

She's a soldier and Miss USA. How one Michigan native aims to inspire others through service

A soldier & Miss USA. How this MI native aims to inspire others through service

She's a U.S. Army officer, a student at Stanford and Miss USA, just to name a few. At 22 years old, Michigan native and Afro-Latina Alma Cooper is inspiring young minorities across the country with her story of grit and determination.

Cooper is inspiring others at a young age. On top of being the first active-duty soldier with the Miss USA title, Cooper said she's most proud of where she comes from.

“My mom was a migrant worker growing up in the beet fields of Idaho. At the age of six, she was hoeing beets and she did that all the way up and through high school and then earned her way to a division 1 track scholarship at Idaho State University," Cooper said.

Her mother's humble beginnings, as well as her own, pushed to achieve excellence every day.

“For me, I always want to fill her footsteps and continue to lead a path for other young women behind me," she said.

Cooper said her father, who is now retired from the Army, is equally as inspiring.

“I remember when I was younger I saw my dad in a uniform and I never really saw women in the military," she said. "Women who were both feminine and also pursuing a male-dominated field.”

This week, she sat down to read books to children at the Michigan Science Center in Detroit.

"Any time I can be of service to anyone, regardless of what time of the year it is, I want to help other people out there be inspired to hopefully see a piece of themselves in my story," Cooper said.