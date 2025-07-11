7 Morning Digest: Weekend storm chances, reopening Northville streets & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking heat and a severe storm threat

Today: Partly sunny with a storm chance in the morning & afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe with flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with rising humidity lows in the mid to low 60s. Winds: Light

Saturday: Warming up to the 90s again with storms possible again in the morning and afternoon - some could be severe. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Not as hot or humid with a slight storm chance. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5 - 10 mph

'She was the best mom.' Family says McDonald's stabbing victim was single mom of 6

A woman is dead after she was stabbed by a coworker following a fight at an Eastpointe McDonald's on Thursday, police say.

Family has identified the victim as 39-year-old Jennifer "Jamma" Harris, a single mother of six. We're told Harris has worked at McDonald's for 15 years.

"She was the best mom anybody could ever ask for. My mama, she woke up every day and went to work for us, for us. My mama died trying to take care of us," said Antonia Griffin, Jennifer's oldest daughter.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m.; police were called to investigate a stabbing and a "shot fired" complaint at the McDonald's on 9 Mile and Schroeder Avenue.

Investigators say that Harris, a manager at the McDonald's, and the suspect were fighting before the worker was sent home early Thursday morning. That worker reportedly returned a few hours later with a kitchen knife and proceeded to stab Harris multiple times, police say.

Police say a customer with a gun, who is a licensed CPL holder, saw the dispute and fired a shot to attempt to stop it. No one was struck by the bullet, but it did stop the violence.

Harris was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The suspect, a 26-year-old Eastpointe resident, tried to leave the scene after the gunshot was fired, but was detained by the man with the gun before being taken into custody by police.

Church hero who thwarted mass shooting receives new truck from local Ford dealership

A deacon from Crosspointe Community Church in Wayne, who helped prevent a mass shooting last month, received a brand new Ford F-150 truck today from a local dealership.

Richard Pryor, who used his truck to stop an armed gunman from entering the church during a Vacation Bible School service on June 22, was gifted a 2025 F-150 PowerBoost on a two-year free lease from Demmer Ford.

“I can't be more than enough thankful for everybody's support, the Lord was definitely involved in the events of that Sunday," said Pryor. "Everything that's transpired afterwards and how everybody’s reached out, Jack Demmer, Ford, it's been more than expected, so I can't be more than appreciative, just thank you to everybody.”

The heroic act occurred when a gunman armed with multiple weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition arrived at the church. Pryor, who was in his truck in the parking lot, was the first to spot the shooter.

In that moment, Pryor made a split-second decision to hit the gas on his F-150 and run over the gunman, making himself a target in the process.

"He shot a round through the truck and in those few seconds, I realized the truck was dead and I didn't have a weapon on me," Pryor said.

Armed security eventually neutralized the shooter, who continued firing at the church from the ground. Pryor's quick thinking likely saved countless lives, but his 2018 truck, which he relies on for work, was totaled in the incident.

Judge orders Northville to reopen downtown streets within days

A Wayne County judge has ruled that Northville must reopen its downtown streets to traffic by July 15, ending a two-year legal battle over the controversial street closures.

A judge ordered the lowering of retractable bollards that have blocked parts of Center and Main streets in the downtown social district, calling the extended street closures illegal.

"The premise of the whole matter was that they violated both the constitutional and the state rights of our members and the residents of Northville by taking up the streets, and that was affirmed by the judge," Joseph Corriveau, attorney and co-counsel for Let's Open Northville, said.

The court granted a permanent injunction, ruling that closures were arbitrary and lacked a legitimate governmental purpose post-pandemic and were a violation of property rights.

The closure began as a pandemic measure but evolved into a seasonal tradition to enhance the social district. It was set to last until November, with businesses like Center Street Grille investing money into their outdoor spaces.

"I had hoped that we would be able to just continue this until the end of the season because it's difficult for the businesses, particularly the restaurants, because they've got their tables out front, everything is set, they've got their flowers and everything looking nice, and now all of a sudden it all has to change," said Margene Buckhave, owner of Stampeddler.

