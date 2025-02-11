7 Morning Digest: What to know about the winter storm coming to metro Detroit

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking Wednesday's storm with quiet weather Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. THE WATCH COVERS LAPEER, SANILAC, ST. CLAIR, LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, AND MACOMB COUNTIES IN SE MICHIGAN.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30°. Winds: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper teens to near 20°. Winds: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow chances increasing by the afternoon with a snow storm closing in. Highs in the upper 20s. 1" - 3" of snow expected

Thursday: A few lingering snow showers with slick roads expected. Cloudy skies with highs near 28. 3" - 5" of additional snow expected by Thursday morning.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Pope Francis accepts Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron’s resignation; here's who will replace him

Pope Francis accepts Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron’s resignation; here's who will replace him

Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron has resigned from his post at the top of the Archdiocese of Detroit after more than 15 years, 7 News Detroit has learned.

Vigneron submitted his resignation to Pope Francis when he turned 75 on Oct. 21, 2024. Under Canon 401 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law, all bishops must submit their resignation to the Pope when they turn 75.

“I count myself blessed by God, far beyond what I deserve, to have served for these past sixteen years as the principal pastor of the archdiocese,” Archbishop Vigneron said in a statement. “It has been the joy of my life to lead this local Church in responding to the Lord’s commission to share his Good News of salvation.”

The Archdiocese of Detroit is Michigan’s largest Catholic diocese and comprises of more than 900,000 Catholics and 213 parishes.

He will be replaced by Bishop Edward Weisenburger of The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, who will become the sixth archbishop of Detroit.

A press conference is set for Tuesday morning. Weisenburger, 64, will be installed as the sixth archbishop of Detroit during a ceremony at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament on March 18. Vigneron’s farewell Mass will take place on Sunday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

Judge denies motion to have statements from Swan Boat Club crash suspect suppressed

Hearing today in boat club tragedy

The woman accused in the deadly boat club tragedy in Monroe County last year appeared in court on Monday for a hearing.

Marshella Chidester, 66, was allegedly drunk when she crashed into Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township on April 20, 2024. Two children died and 15 other people were injured.

The Walker hearing on Monday was to determine if Chidester’s statements to law enforcement officers is admissible for trial, which is scheduled March 3. She faces two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

At the Walker hearing, the judge denied Chidester’s attempt to suppress statements taken at the crash site.

Chidester's attorney Bill Colovos said the motion is a setback.

“That's why we will very well take it to the Court of Appeals this week,” Colovos said.

Colovos argued inside the courtroom that the statements taken by Monroe County Sheriff's Office of Chidester at the crash site be squashed as Chidester was not read her Miranda rights as seen in the body camera video.

In the video, Chidester said she passed out and has had seizures. She also admitted to drinking “a little bit.”

The prosecution pushed back, saying that such a line of questioning doesn't require Miranda rights.

“It’s the anecdotal when one gets pulled over by a police officer and they walk up to the window and say, hey sir, how are you today, where you headed, where are you coming from,” a prosecutor said.

Boaters brace for potential rising costs after tariff announcement on aluminum, steel

Boaters brace for potential rising costs after tariff announcement

As President Donald Trump imposes new tariffs on aluminum and steel, the cost to be out on the Great Lakes could be going up.

At Smo’s Marina in St. Clair Shores, Donald Smolenski is always waiting for the next opportunity to take his boat out on Lake St. Clair.

"This is a boating city. I mean, everybody seems like they’re involved in something and there’s so many businesses that depend on the boaters coming in after their day on the water or going and buying parts," Smolenski said as he stood next to his boat.

Smolenski says he's loved being around boats since he was a kid and has been a boat owner for about 20 years now.

He is one of thousands of advent boaters in Michigan that could be shelling out more money over the next few month as the Trump administration looks to introduce a 25% tariff on aluminum and steel. Steel and aluminum are some of the most commonly used materials in the construction of a boat along with wood and fiberglass.

Amy Krueger is the president of Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales in St. Clair Shores. She says boating is an $11.7 billion industry in Michigan.

"Michigan is No. 2 for boat registrations in the nation and we are the third-largest marine market in the country — and that is exceptionally profound because we’re a four-season state," Krueger said.

While she doesn’t expect a significant impact at her business because of the size boat she typically deals in, Krueger says the tariffs could impact the price of some motor parts and other medium to small boat businesses. She says the tariffs also could have an impact on her customers.