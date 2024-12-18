7 Morning Digest: When will snow arrive, plan for failed jail site & more stories

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Snow returns today

7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor said we could see some light snow this morning and into the early afternoon, but temps will be rising into through the 30s. They'll stay similar through tonight and tomorrow.

Snow returns Friday morning into the afternoon. The amounts will be roughly 1"- 3" across the area. Behind this system arctic air returns for the weekend with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens and single digits outside the city.

Any traffic issues?

There is a closure along US-23 near M-59 in Hartland Township, but there are no other major traffic issues to know about. Check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

2 men charged with murder of Rochester Hills man bound over for trial

Fake DTE workers charged with murdering Rochester Hills man heading to trial

The two men who are charged with allegedly murdering a man in Rochester Hills after posing as DTE workers will stand trial in the case.

Judge Laura Polizzi bound over 37-year-old Carlos Hernandez and 39-year-old Joshua Zuazo in the alleged murder of Hussein Murray.

Linva Murray, the wife of Hussein Murray, was the first to take the stand in the case. Linva Murray testified that the two men who are charged came to their door and said they were DTE employees checking for a gas leak.

According to Linva Murray, Hussein was leading Zuazo and Hernandez down the stairs and she said they were downstairs for about 10 to 15 minutes before both men came back upstairs.

"Mr. Hernandez asked me, 'where is the safe?' and I said, 'we don't have one.' He said, 'where is the jewelry?' and I said 'at the bank at the safety deposit box,'" Linva Murray testified.

Shauna Bryan, the deputy chief medical examiner in Oakland County, testified that Hussein Murray's body had not been touched after the scene.

"He had duct tape around his face, covering his mouth. He had duct tape around his hands and feet. Also zip ties around his hands and paper bags covering his hands. He was fully clothed," Bryan testified.

She said there was blood on him, and when she looked at evidence of injury, she found blunt force injuries to his head — bruising to the face, cuts to the jaw and scalp and a fractured jaw.

Bedrock reveals innovation district plan on stalled Wayne County jail complex site

Bedrock reveals innovation district plan on stalled Wayne County jail complex site

Bedrock on Tuesday announced a new plan for the site of the stalled Wayne County Criminal Justice Center complex in downtown Detroit.

The plan for the 14-acre site is to create an innovation district centered around life sciences, technology and entrepreneurship.

"I’m happy that there is going to be something in this space. Finally. Finally. I hope it brings business to the city just financially and I really like that there are education ... aspects to it," said Megan Lowe, a Detroit resident.

The focal point of the site, according to Bedrock, will be a 220,000 square foot Life Science Innovation Building, which will be home to a research and outpatient facility aimed at pioneering new medical treatments from BAMF Health.

Other partners in the district include Michigan Innovation Headquarters, Ferris State University, Wayne State University and its TechTown Detroit entrepreneurship hub, and more.

"We’re going to do a whole host of things, everything from helping to train the workforce of the next generation in advanced radiological techniques, to helping early stage companies to grow and commercialize technology, create jobs and save lives," said Ned Staebler, VP of economic development for Wayne State and President and CEO of Tech Town.

'Anything can happen': Ann Arbor establishes $1 million fund to prepare for Trump administration

'Anything can happen': Ann Arbor establishes $1 million fund to prepare for Trump administration

Ann Arbor City Council voted Monday night 9-1 to approve a $1 million contingency fund to prepare for the incoming federal administration.

City leadership says they want to be prepared for any changes that may arise at the federal level.

“Part of the reason for wanting, we feel needing to be proactive in this instance is we’re talking about a coming uncertainty and we don’t know the speed with which it will come," Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. said at the meeting Monday. “Anything can happen.”

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says the funds can be used in a multitude of ways and did not provide specific examples, however, immigration, city projects, programs and the economy were touched on at the meeting.

"There's been a lot of information coming from the administration and people associated with administration. There is, as a result, a fair bit of uncertainty," Taylor said.

Taylor says the city is seeing a surplus in their funds due to property taxes coming in above budgeted amounts and more money coming from marijuana businesses. With that extra money, the city has voted to investing in city projects, city employee pay and now, addressing the change in leadership at the federal level.