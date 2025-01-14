7 Morning Digest: Winter Weather Advisory, massive I-696 project & more stories

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 2 pm

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. Snow showers increase through the morning. The drive could have some areas with snow covered-roads and slick spots.

Arctic air continues to spill in dropping temperatures into the low teens and upper single digits Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with highs peaking near 20° by the afternoon. Winds will be gusty both days, bringing wind chills below zero in spots both mornings.

Temperatures will warm back near freezing by the end of the week, with another chance for snow Thursday morning.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about. Be sure to check our live traffic map before heading out.

The top stories to know about

Drivers, are you ready? I-696 to undergo 2-year construction project from Lahser to I-75

Beginning in March, the Michigan Department of Transportation is doing a complete reconstruction of both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-696 from Lahser Road all the way across Oakland County to I-75. The project is expected to take two years.

As the tentative March 1 start day approaches, the project is all that residents can talk about. Some are worried about the traffic.

“That’s not a good idea, not for two years," said Eboni Richardson, who drives that part of I-696 almost daily. “Oh, that’s going to be a mess."

Other residents say the potholes have gotten out of control and are excited about the changes.

MDOT says I-696 is old and crumbling and temporary pothole fixes just won't do the trick anymore. They’re investing $250 million to redo both the eastbound and westbound lanes, as well as improving 60 bridges, including the large bridge near 10 Mile and Greenfield roads where hanging icicles are a common problem.

Both sides of the freeway will eventually be fixed. Westbound drivers will always be able to get through I-696 during construction regardless of which side of the freeway MDOT crews are working on.

However, eastbound drivers will have to take a lengthy detour.

MDOT says they recognize some drivers may not follow the official detour and will take mile roads instead, and that’s where some of the headaches and traffic will be.

'We don’t need this here': residents make passionate comments as Farmington Hills rejects proposed Sheetz

Dozens of Farmington Hills residents used their voices to stop a controversial plan to bring a Sheetz gas station and convenience store to their neighborhood.

When we say people are passionate about this, we mean it. Concerned residents took the podium before city council for hours last night. Sheetz hoped to set up the new location at the site of the former Ginopolis restaurant on 12 Mile and Middlebelt roads.

Sheetz was hoping to stake claim in the city, but residents say the 24-hour aspect is a big turn-off. The other reason: there's already locally owned gas stations in the area.

"We don’t need this here," one commenter said. "We for sure don’t need it now."

Dozens of Farmington Hills residents came to Monday's city council meeting. All but one of the residents were against a 24-hour Sheetz gas station going up where the restaurant once stood.

"The people around there we have this visceral reaction to hearing of a 24hr Gas station," one commenter said. "Selling liquor all night long staying open. We have a very quite environment."

One resident did vouch for the project, saying a 24-hour business would have helped when his kids were little.

"I guess I'm the lone dissenter tonight," he said. "I was very disappointed with how little 24/7 operation there was when I needed to get milk for my son or get cough medicine or whatever."

Governor Whitmer signs two bills to boost Michigan's economy, foster innovation

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bipartisan pieces of legislation: the Research and Development (R&D) Tax Credit and the Innovation Fund Bills. These bipartisan initiatives aim to create and support well-paying jobs while minimizing costs for businesses throughout Michigan.

“I am excited to be signing these bipartisan bills establishing Michigan's Innovation Fund and R&D tax credit,” Whitmer announced during the signing ceremony.

The new laws are anticipated to have a substantial impact on Michigan's business environment, driving growth across various sectors.

Crystal Brown, CEO of CircNova, a Michigan-based biotechnology company, expressed her support for the new measures.

“This bill shows Michigan-based start-ups that Michigan has our backs, ensuring that we have access to capital and that we need to build our big ideas and do it here,” said Brown.

Brown further highlighted the potential benefits of the tax initiatives for her startup, saying, “When I first got the business off the ground, I was able to see the pathway. To stand here today and see this bill signed into law so Michiganders like myself and across the state can have access to this incredible resource means more to me than I can ever explain.”

The R&D Tax Credit is designed to provide financial incentives for research and development activities conducted within Michigan. The program categorizes businesses into two groups: those subject to corporate income tax and flow-through entities that meet tax withholding requirements under the Income Tax Act.

In addition to the R&D Tax Credit, the Michigan Innovation Fund aims to encourage investments and provide support for start-up businesses, allowing entrepreneurs to reinvest in the state’s economy and continue their innovative efforts.