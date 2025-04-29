7 Morning Digest: Youth sports cost on the rise, Cass Tech honors students & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Storms today could be severe

Temps will climb into the 80s on Tuesday. There is a chance for a passing shower early Tuesday morning, but the threat for more rain and potentially severe storms arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening. The main threats with severe weather will be large hail, damaging wind gusts and a slight chance for flooding and a tornado. More seasonable weather returns midweek and continues for the rest of the week.

Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms early Tuesday morning, then more storm and rain chances later in the day. Warm and moist air with temps in the 80s and dew points in the 60s. Breezy conditions with winds southwest winds of 15-30 mph.

Wednesday: North of M59 there may be some frost early. After a chilly start it will be partly sunny with a high around 60°. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

'She was a loving child': Candlelight vigil held where London Thomas' body was found

Cedric Salisbury walked toward the corner of Millard Street and Sherman Avenue on Monday night. He said the intersection had just gained any sort of significance the night before.

That's when he got the news that the body of his 17-year-old daughter London Thomas had been found in the area.

The location is just four blocks from her home, and Salisbury met up with dozens of other loved ones for her candlelight vigil.

"Justice for London for me means everything right now. I'm so heartbroken. I just ...," he paused and sighed. "I need answers. I have no answers. I want answers."

Dozens lit candles and released balloons.

"It shows she was a loving child... well-loved," Connie Ford, one of Thomas' aunts, told 7 News Detroit.

"She was just a happy, friendly kid. She'll do your hair if your hair wasn't done. She was just a good kid, and this is sad whoever did this. They could have beat her up, and let her go."

Thomas' aunts and her grandmother expressed gratitude that she was found, although not how they had hoped. They have so many questions like why she was killed and who the two people are that police have in custody.

Cass Tech celebrates 80 students who are heading to the University of Michigan

Monday was a day of celebration at Cass Tech High School in Detroit. Eighty seniors are now heading to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The students are described as the cream of the crop and ready to tackle the world. I got the chance to visit Cass Tech to talk to the students and the principal and a U-M representative.

Those 80 seniors are all heading to the University of Michigan Ann Arbor on scholarship. Zuri Earth has been dreaming of this day since she was a little girl.

"Someone who really inspired me to go was my dad. He was actually a Spartan, but it was his lifelong dream to go to the University of Michigan," Zuri said.

Her dad emphasized more than just her studies to excel.

"A lot of emphasis on me being a well-rounded student. Grades were very important, but also extracurriculars. I play instruments, I play tennis, I am a full IB student," Zuri said.

Moses Mutua is only 16 years old. He's heading to U-M and will major in computer engineering with a dual major in math.

"To be honest with my whole college admissions process, DEI was something I thought about, but not really too much because I wanted to be proud of myself and I wanted to be confident in myself that I didn't need a program like that to get into these schools," Moses said.

Cost of youth sports is creating challenges for parents; here's how they're adjusting

Families across the country are feeling the financial pressure of youth sports, with some considering pulling their children from activities due to mounting expenses.

Kristi Brokaw from Pontiac says her 13-year-old son Levi has played organized hockey since he was 6 or 7, and the expenses add up quickly.

Between equipment, ice fees and training opportunities, youth hockey can become a significant financial commitment for families.

"Ice fees can be, depending on your league, anywhere from $3,500 up, clinics 100 bucks a shot. If you go out of town for a weekend, that's $1,000 easily," Brokaw said.

According to a survey commissioned by Good Sports, 75% of families have considered removing their child from an activity because of costs, while 56% worry they won't be able to enroll their child in a sport this year due to financial constraints.

Jackson Gertner, a youth coach and University of Michigan student, has witnessed these challenges firsthand.

"I think especially with transportation. Where I was from, I coached a team growing up and kids wouldn't show up to practice or show up to a game. That was always a cost people couldn't afford," Gertner said.

Gertner is now with the Michigan Youth Sports Initiative, a nonprofit run by University of Michigan students that aims to remove financial barriers for sports families in Washtenaw County.

Lucas Solomon, the founder of the organization, was inspired to start the initiative while learning about sports in society.

"I'm a student from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. So, I've always played sports my whole life and I never had the issue of understanding where the money was going because my parents were paying for it. And I think that realization made me understand that there's kids out there who don't have those same opportunities," Solomon said.

