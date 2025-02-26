Watch Now
7 News Detroit's 'Let's Talk' is coming to Waterford and we'd love to see you there!

(WXYZ) — 7 News Detroit's Let's Talk is where our team of journalists come to your community, in person for an open, honest conversation.

We hope to connect with you and hear about what's happening where you live. Maybe you want to share something you're proud of, maybe there's something you want us to look into, or something you're worried about?

Nothing is off the table. So Let's Talk.

Our goal is to be there for you and truly listen. It’s nothing formal, just a casual meeting where we can talk stories and share ideas. No sign-up is required.

Our next Let’s Talk stop is in Waterford at Fork n’ Pint on Wednesday on March 5 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

We hope to see you there.

If you have a comment or story idea for us and can't make it to the event, email us at tips@wxyz.com.

Have a tip, story idea or comment on our coverage? Send us a message. Please be sure to let us know if you'd be willing to talk on camera about the topic.

