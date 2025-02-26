(WXYZ) — 7 News Detroit's "Let's Talk" is where our journalists come to your community for an open, honest conversation.



We hope to connect with you and hear about what's happening where you live. Maybe you want to share something you're proud of, maybe there's something you want us to look into, or something you're worried about?



Nothing is off the table. So Let's Talk.

WXYZ-TV's Let's Talk event stops at Yates Cider Mill in Rochester Hills

Stay tuned to where we're heading next!

Our goal is to be there for you and truly listen. It’s nothing formal, just a casual meeting where we can talk stories and share ideas. No sign-up is required.

Our first Let’s Talk stop was in Waterford at Fork n’ Pint on March 5, 2025.

Here's where else we've stopped:

Hamlin Pub in Shelby Township

Karl's Cabin in Plymouth

Peterlin's in Farmington

Sindbads in Detroit.

The Pantry Restaurant in Clinton Township

The Waterfront Wyandotte

Shield's in Troy

Milestone Grill in Warren

Coach's Corner in Livonia

Moe's on Ten in Novi

The Engine House in Mount Clemens

Maverick's in Canton

Dogwood's Kitchen & Bar in Pontiac

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina in Southfield

Baker's Keyboard Lounge in Detroit

Yates Cider Mill in Rochester Hills



If you have a comment or story idea for us and can't make it to the events, email us at tips@wxyz.com.

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