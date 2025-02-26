WXYZ-TV's 'Let's Talk' event stops at Yates Cider Mill in Rochester Hills!

(WXYZ) — 7 News Detroit's "Let's Talk" is where our journalists come to your community for an open, honest conversation.
We hope to connect with you and hear about what's happening where you live. Maybe you want to share something you're proud of, maybe there's something you want us to look into, or something you're worried about?
Nothing is off the table. So Let's Talk.
Stay tuned to where we're heading next!
Our goal is to be there for you and truly listen. It’s nothing formal, just a casual meeting where we can talk stories and share ideas. No sign-up is required.
Our first Let’s Talk stop was in Waterford at Fork n’ Pint on March 5, 2025.
Here's where else we've stopped:
Hamlin Pub in Shelby Township
Karl's Cabin in Plymouth
Peterlin's in Farmington
Sindbads in Detroit.
The Pantry Restaurant in Clinton Township
The Waterfront Wyandotte
Shield's in Troy
Milestone Grill in Warren
Coach's Corner in Livonia
Moe's on Ten in Novi
The Engine House in Mount Clemens
Maverick's in Canton
Dogwood's Kitchen & Bar in Pontiac
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina in Southfield
Baker's Keyboard Lounge in Detroit
Yates Cider Mill in Rochester Hills
If you have a comment or story idea for us and can't make it to the events, email us at tips@wxyz.com.