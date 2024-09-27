7 weekly recap: Bridgerton ball scandal, dangerous intersection & more stories you may have missed

(WXYZ) — Hey, you're busy — we get it.

Bridgerton fans calling for refunds after disappointing event in Detroit

The top story this week that garnered global attention was the Bridgerton Ball scandal in Detroit, that left people disappointed and asking for a refund.

It's a story we've covered since it was originally planned and then moved.

For Pedro Soto and his newlywed bride, the event was meant to be a celebration after the two eloped just a day before.

"She was really excited. She bought all this stuff for her outfit and it just ended up being something we didn’t expect it to be," said Soto.

The couple, along with hundreds of other super fans of the Netflix show, say they spent hundreds of dollars on tickets, costumes, and more hoping to be transported into a fantasy scene and were instead let down.

"The ticket included food, a bar, at least a table and chair for us to sit down and enjoy. It included an orchestra. What we really got was, it’s going to sound funny, Kool-Aid from a bottle, no bar. There was not enough seats and chairs for us," said Soto. "We had to reuse cups, not enough plates. The backdrops were just paper. It was nothing special. The photographs were actually extra."

The event has since gone viral on social media after attendees the event planners at Uncle N Me LLC didn't deliver.

"This is truly a horror story and I’m just completely awestruck seeing everything that happened," said local aerialist Tink who performed at the event. "Normally it’s not like that. Normally when you go to a show, especially a circus performer, it’s an amazing experience. You get wowed, thrilled even. It’s a little dangerous and I’m sad they didn’t get to experience that."

After placing multiple phone calls, leaving voice mails, and sending text messages Monday, the company sent the following statement to our newsroom Tuesday afternoon:

"We understand that not everyone had the experience they hoped for at our most recent event Sunday night at The Harmonie Club, and for that, we sincerely apologize. Our intention was to provide a magical evening, but we recognize that organizational challenges affected the enjoyment of some guests. We take full responsibility and accountability for these shortcomings. Please know that we are working diligently to address all concerns to ensure that all guests have the enjoyable experience they deserve. Your feedback is invaluable, and we truly appreciate both the positive and constructive comments shared with us. We are reviewing resolution options, which will be communicated shortly. Your understanding and loyalty mean the world to us, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to make this right." UME event group / UncleNMeLLC

Michigan's minimum wage set to rise soon

Minimum wage is set to rise soon in Michigan. Right now, Michigan's minimum wage rate is $10.33 but if all goes to plan, it will increase to $12.48 next year.

"I think it could be helpful, definitely, as long as we don’t get any more inflation behind it,” said Howard Hughes, who supports the minimum wage increase.

Across metro Detroit, workers who’ve had to survive on minimum wage say the rate of pay is simply far short of what’s needed to make ends meet.

“Even minimum wage with everything going up, minimum wage isn’t even enough,” said Spud Williams, who supports the increase.

The exact figures for the increase will be finalized on Nov. 1, a recent state Supreme Court ruling says. The new rate takes effect Feb. 21 and will rise each year at the same time to $13.29, $14.16 and 14.97 in 2028.

“Prices probably would go up because at the end of the day, the business margins don’t change,” Alan Brikho said inside Front Page Deli in Oak Park.

Brikho, who owns the deli, says he’s already raised pay well beyond minimum wage to attract the best staff who make his famous 1-pound corned beef sandwiches and more.

Hamtramck residents react to Mayor Amer Ghalib endorsing Donald Trump

A city known for its large immigrant population, Hamtramck is reportedly the first Muslim-majority city in the United States and also made headlines as the first city with an all Muslim city council. Some in the community are now expressing shock that the Democratic mayor is officially endorsing former President Donald Trump.

Inside one of Hamtramck’s popular coffee shops, we met residents like Adam DePollo, who just learned their mayor, Amer Ghalib, is endorsing Trump.

“In some ways, I'm not surprised," DePollo said. "On the other hand, it is shocking.”

Zakaria Ghaleb is a 28-year-old Yemeni immigrant who came to Hamtramck 14 years ago. He said he won't be voting for either candidate, but he remembers when Trump issued a travel ban to seven Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen.

“In his first term when he (Trump) banned immigration from Yemen, I'm from Yemen. The mayor’s from Yemen, so I was surprised he (mayor) was endorsing Trump,” Ghaleb said.

Then you have other residents like Farhan Alnajar, a small business owner who has lived in Hamtramck since 2000. He says as a Muslim, he was afraid of a Trump presidency back in 2016. Now, for the first time, he plans to vote for Trump in November.

“I was afraid because of his speech, you know?" Alnajar said. “I even posted a small video on Facebook saying 'If Trump wins, I will leave the country.' I'm glad I didn't. It was one of my best years.”

Raising a Voice: The dangerous intersection at 26 Mile and M19, and what can be done to make it safer

At 7 News Detroit, we want to raise the voices of people who are concerned about their community. So when you take the time to message us, we take it seriously.

That includes concerns about dangerous roads and intersections, like the one in the Village of New Haven, at 26 Mile Road and M-19.

Everyday, Stephen Webster takes this intersection, and every day, he experiences a wave of anxiety.

“Please don’t run the red light, please don’t run the red light, so I can go to work safely," Stephen said about what goes through his mind.

It's the set-up of this intersection that is leading to the crashes, according to the New Haven Fire Chief.

“I can probably safely guess maybe two, three times a month," Stier said.

looked up crash data from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, or SEMCOG. That data is available at this link.

From 2018-2022, there have been 57 cashes at the intersection. Of those, 23 have been left hand turns, with 'intersection' listed as the crash factor for 94 percent of the crashes.

Why are Metro Detroiters seeing more spiders than usual?

Have you noticed an influx of spiders across metro Detroit this year? You may be seeing them in your house, garden and even on your car. Plenty of you sent us photos and videos of these eight-legged creepy crawlers near you.

"Our house is full of them," said Katherine Loving. "I mean i have seen spiders I have never seen before."

" I have been spraying for all kinds of ants and bugs, but the spiders, they keep coming back," said Lynn Kerber.

From the common house spiders to the more elusive garden or grass varieties, many people seem to be noticing an uptick in the number they're seeing this year.

"It's breeding season right now, so they are very active," Mike said. "They have been active for a couple of months, so you'll see a bunch of baby spiders around."

We also had to ask another expert: former Michigan State University professor Howard Russell, AKA The Bug Man, on this question: why so many spiders?

"This time of year, we see spiders that try to find their way into our homes," Howard said. "Their webs are big. They are a lot more noticeable than they are, say, at the beginning of the growing season."

Celebrating Honey Bee Market in Detroit

For nearly 70 years, Honey Bee Market has offered a taste of home to its customers in Southwest Detroit.

The area, also known as Mexicantown, is home to the largest concentration of Hispanics in Southeastern Michigan.

"One of the things that brings us together is the food and so many generations. That's how it all started was bringing foods the foods that was hard to find to a community that needed the food and was looking for a little bit of home," owner Tammy Alfaro-Koehler said.

Alfaro-Koehler inherited the family business and remembers working at the grocery store, which was much smaller when she was a kid.

“I wasn’t very tall for a cashier and I used to get on a milk crate,” she joked.

Her grandparents started Honey Bee in 1956 in a little storefront. Today, customers flood into a much larger building to grab fresh produce and ready-made meals from the kitchen.

She and her staff view patrons as family and feel a responsibility to take care of them and fully stock and price their items accordingly.

"In our culture, even though it's family friends, we call them tia and tios, which is aunt and uncles even though they’re not actually blood they are to us. They’re family. That’s important because food brings us all together. Food brings us to gather in happy times, that we’re celebrating people’s birthdays, their job promotions, or sad times where we lose someone that we love but it always unites us and brings us all together, the food does" said Alfaro-Koehler.

WXYZ-TV to host U.S. Senate debate between Rogers, Slotkin on Oct. 14

Finally, WXYZ-TV will host a Michigan U.S. Senate debate between former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R) and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) in October.

The live televised commercial-free debate is set for Monday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. at our Southfield studios.

The debate will be moderated by Editorial Director Chuck Stokes, 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford and 7 News Detroit Anchor Alicia Smith.

The debate will broadcast on Channel 7 and stream on WXYZ.com and all of your favorite streaming devices.

“We are honored to host the political engagement forum just three weeks before Michiganders cast their vote. The debate will provide Michigan voters from across the state an opportunity to hear directly from both candidates who will answer questions on where they stand on important issues,” said Mike Murri, vice president and general manager of WXYZ and WMYD.

You can submit questions that we may use on-air and online here.

