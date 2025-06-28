7 Weekly Recap: Meet those who helped stop church shooter, AI in jobs & more

(WXYZ) — Hey, you're busy — we get it.

Here are the big stories from the week beginning June 23.

Meet the people who helped stop a mass shooter at a church in Wayne last weekend

7 News Detroit has been leading the way covering the mass shooting that was stopped at a church in Wayne last weekend. Throughout the days after the situation, we have spoken with the security guard who helped take down the shooter, a victim who also helped stop the shooter and was shot in the leg, and the man who first encountered the shooter and hit him with his truck.

You can check out all of the stories in the videos below.

Church security guard speaks out after shooting and killing armed man

Church member who was shot confronting gunman in Wayne shares story

Man who hit church gunman with truck speaks exclusively with 7 News Detroit

Fireworks season is almost upon us in metro Detroit: Here's what you need to know to celebrate safely

Fireworks season in Michigan is almost here, and while every year, metro Detroiters tell us how much they enjoy the personal displays, first responders tell us how dangerous it can be.

And if you don't know the rules, it could end up costing you more than you think.

Patrick Misfud owns exotic fireworks in Dearborn Heights, and has a variety of products.

"I try to tell my customers not to wait until the last week, but they all wait until the last week for whatever reason, so it's all just a mad rush at the end because that's just the way it is with fireworks," Patrick said. "For little kids that start at like 25 cents all the way up to grand finales that cost $200 - 300."

And if you use fireworks, it's important to know the law.

Under the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act, you have to be 18 years or older to buy fireworks, and they can only be used on private property. It's illegal to use them on streets, roads and public parks.

State law also allows fireworks on the days above between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. But you'll want to check your local ordinance, as your city or township may have additional restrictions.

You also need a license from the state to sell fireworks. Without it, the store can't legally sell you fireworks. You'll want to look out for it and make sure that it has the current year. Otherwise, you might not know what you're buying.

Financial expert speaks on impact of 'Buy Now, Pay Later' loans on your credit score

You may have seen it before: when you go to buy those concert tickets, book a flight, or buy clothes, even groceries, the option to buy now and pay later.

Experts say Buy Now Pay Later loans are becoming more popular among Americans, and soon it could impact your credit score. This comes after FICO announced plans to launch two separate credit scores in the fall that include Buy Now Pay Later data, giving lenders a better picture of a consumer's repayment history. And Fico is the first leading credit score company to do this.

"Traditionally, when a consumer has paid these type of loans off, they haven't got any credit on their credit scores that they paid a loan off. If everything's reported to the credit agencies, they will get credit for it, so that may help," said financial planner Rick Bloom.

Bloom says his No. 1 concern with this type of loan is the potential to overspend.

"Sometimes…consumers don't realize how much they're borrowing, and they put themselves in a difficult position by having too many outstanding loans," Rick said.

That's why he encourages shoppers to think twice before borrowing money. Know if there are any significant fees involved, such as late fees, and really decide if the item is something you can afford.

Camp Joy gives kids tools to talk about mental health and emotions

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for teens and young adults ages 10-34, according to the CDC. When this issue hit close to home for one young woman in Northville, she made it her mission to change how young people talk about and address mental health.

Camp Joy may look like a typical summer camp, but for the kids there, the games and activities are tools for something much deeper.

While the signs of summer camp are all around, with activities like tie-dye and horse painting, what sets Camp Joy apart is that kids are also talking about their emotions.

"The circle of control is how we're going to teach ourselves how to understand and how to manage the feelings that come with this in our control and out of our control," said Madelyn Wessner, a camp counselor.

It was the second year that Olivia attended the camp, and she says it's taught her a lot about herself and how she interacts with others.

"You have challenges, and some people just don't believe, but, like, that you're just a kid and it doesn't really matter, but like when you went to Camp Joy, everyone, like, cares even if you're just a kid," said Olivia.

Getting young people talking about mental health and finding ways to cope is why Hannah Jahshan started Camp Joy and her non-profit A Pathway to Joy.

"I saw that the community needed support. I saw that so many people were hurting, and I didn't understand why it wasn't getting better," Jahshan said.

Paddy Lynch, new owner of Dakota Inn Rathskeller, aims to preserve iconic Detroit spots

Among the multiple people who are helping shape the new Detroit, one man's profile is quickly rising.

Paddy Lunch is making his mark by preserving the past. Lynch, whose family is famous in metro Detroit for running multiple funeral homes, is the new owner of the Dakota Inn Rathskeller on John R.

Inside the Dakota Inn, there are a million things to see. Lynch said in the 1930s, the original owner, Karl Kurz, bought a room in a Chinese laundry and turned it into a German bar.

In addition to Lynch's day job running the funeral home, he has also taken over the iconic Schvitz on Oakland Ave., and Dutch Girl Donuts on Woodward.

“It’s important to recognize the struggle. It’s also important to recognize the resilience. A lot of the places that I’m fortunate to sort of look after are places that in most ways have stood the test of time," Lynch said.

But why the Detroit icons he’s chosen? He says they’re all personal to him.

“The Schvitz represents in some ways my history of like, being able to take a break from funeral service and just unwind and sweat it out. And the Dakota’s the type of place you can come and have a drink with a friend and unwind. A donut is a little piece of joy for a couple minutes," Lynch said.

How AI is being used in the hiring process, and how job seekers can get their foot in the door

It's safe to say Artificial Intelligence is changing the way we live our lives, including how we apply for jobs. That's because it's become a tool to build resumes and screen applications, affecting both job seekers and employers.

A recent study conducted by the recruiting agency, Kelly Services, shows that out of a thousand job seekers in the U.S., nearly 80 percent are using AI in the application process. Most of the job seekers are using it to build resumes and find openings, while others are using it to write cover letters and prepare for interviews.

But it's not just job seekers using AI, hiring managers are using it, too.

That same study found that out of roughly 1,000 managers in the U.S., 66 percent say their company uses AI to screen applications.

"They want to use AI to get things faster, look at resumes faster, interview faster, but I still want to make the decision," said Mark Saltrelli.

Mark, the vice president of engineering and recruiting at Kelly Services, says at the end of the day you still need to make sure you are who you say you are and be able to talk about your experience.

"To really differentiate yourself, you still need that people aspect," Mark said. "You still need to validate that you've done the job well, and others can refer you into it."

But Chelsea says sometimes the hardest part is getting past those automated screenings.

"It was how I was formatting it, and the terminology I was using," Chelsea said. It looks good in general, but for this specific job, if it's going to get through to a person, it has to say specific words. I guess it just opened my eyes up to, for a lack of a better term, the job search can be a game that you have to play, and I think that AI has helped me do that."

