7 Weekly Recap: New 679 area code, Detroit spot named among world's best & more stories

Here are the big stories from the week beginning March 17.

New 679 area code begins in November for Detroit & other areas; 10-digit dialing to be required

The city of Detroit and its surrounding areas with a 313 area code will be switching to a 10-digit dialing requirement and a new overlay area code starting later this year.

About two years ago, the North American Numbering Plan proposed that the area start using area code 679 as the number combinations with 313 are running out. The Michigan Public Service Commission later approved that plan.

The 313 area code coverage includes Detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Allen Park, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Ecorse, the Grosse Pointes, Inkster, Lincoln Park, Redford Township, River Rouge and Taylor.

Because of the low numbers, telephone providers may issue a new overlay code of 679 to new phone customers starting Nov. 7, 2025. When that area code goes into effect, all local calls with a 313 area code will require 10-digit dialing, which means you have to include the area code with each call.

To prepare customers, there will be a six-month "permissive dialing" period starting April 7 to get used to the requirement. During that time, all local calls can be made with either seven or 10 digits, and all calls that are local will continue to be local even if you dial 10 digits.

Downriver Gym helps veterans and first responders conquer PTSD with free membership

Victory Gym in Wyandotte is not only giving people a place to work out, but it is also giving veterans and first responders a place to conquer PTSD, and it is free. The non-profit began back in 2015.

“It’s a great place to come here, get a workout in. You can talk to your fellow comrades, some people that you may know in the community, and you just get better every single day and try to figure out how you can serve to give back to others," Army veteran and former law enforcement officer Arin Dunne said.

He calls this gym his therapy.

Victory Gym is staffed entirely by volunteers, and the non-profit's Board President, Gary Clinton, who is also a veteran, says the gym’s mission is simple.

“To conquer PTSD, and it’s through physical fitness, peer support, and camaraderie," Gary said.

Detroit's 'Little Village' lands on Time Magazine's 2025 'World's Greatest Places' list

The City of Detroit is being honored in the national spotlight yet again. Time Magazine has included Detroit's "Little Village" on its annual “World’s Greatest Places” list.

Created just last spring, Little Village is a cultural arts corridor where you’ll find art galleries, a bed and breakfast, a Tony Hawk skate park, and more.

The Shepherd is also in Little Village. It's a 110-year-old church that Anthony Curis and his wife, JJ, transformed into a cultural arts center — it’s truly the centerpiece of their community, Little Village, which they started building nearly one year ago in a rather empty area of east Detroit.

"It’s a cultural corridor within the larger East Village neighborhood," said Curis.

Little Village is about 3.5 acres, it starts with The Shepherd and also includes a bed and breakfast attached.

The gardens include sculptures by Detroiter Charles McGee and a skate park designed by Tony Hawk.

"We’re not trying to do anything that’s heavy-handed and branded or district, really just trying to create a space where people that are interested in anything from culture to community can find a landing spot," he said.

It may be called Little Village now, but this community is growing rapidly, Curis says a bar, multiple artist spaces, restaurants, and homes are currently being built here.

Down the street from The Shepherd, a multi-use arts hub called Lantern houses a shopping boutique, bar, and Anthony Marcellino’s non-profit Progressive Arts Studio Collective.

Women's History Month: Michigan's only African American Oculoplastic surgeon and Neuro-Ophthalmologist

The journey to becoming the only African American Oculoplastic surgeon and Neuro-Ophthalmologist in the state of Michigan started decades ago for Dr. Victoria Williams.

“When I was 16, I had a car. Part of that responsibility of having a car was taking my grandma to her appointment. So she was seeing an oculoplastic neuro-ophthalmology doctor,” said Williams.

That same doctor later became one of her mentors and inspired her to start a career of her own in the field.

“He let me shadow him, and I saw some of the surgeries, fell in love, and I never looked back,” said Williams.

She spent 13 years in school and 8 years in private practice before pursuing her dream of opening her own clinic.

“I was fortunate enough to have a couple of African American ophthalmologists throughout my career that helped me do research and really guided me on the process and to stay focused and stay motivated because it's not easy, you know, being the only one sometimes and it gets discouraging,” said Williams.

It’s been about a year since Williams opened a practice of her own, “Williams Eye Specialty Clinic” in Southfield, a rare combination of both the medical and cosmetic sides of eye care.

'Thank you, all': 7-year-old girl attacked by dogs in Inkster gets surprise from city

A 7-year-old girl who was attacked by two unattended pit bull dogs earlier this week in Inkster received a sweet surprise from city officials.

The brutal attack happened on Monday in the area of John Daly and Florence streets.

The girl was rushed to the hospital by police officers, which was captured on body camera video.

A parade of police officers and the mayor surprised young Amariee Brown with flowers, gifts and balloons Thursday at her home in Inkster.

“Thank you, all for what y’all did for me,” Amariee said.

Amariee’s mom Tiffany Brown explained what it was like to experience the brutality.

“It was scary. It was devastating to me because to see my baby all bit up and stuff, that hurt me because people just don’t care,” she said.

Police round-up miniature horse wandering in the middle of metro Detroit road

Metro Detroiter Michelle Cialkowski got the shock of a lifetime Tuesday when she almost ran over a miniature pony that was in the middle of the road.

She said she was on her way to work around 5:00 a.m. when she slammed on her brakes for what she assumed was a deer wandering near the intersection of Inkster and Van Horn.

With Cialkowski’s help, Brownstown Township police ended up spotting the miniature horse with their flashlights in a nearby backyard.

Three officers cornered the small animal, and within minutes, they got him in a harness.

“Hi. Good job," the officer said.

Cialkowski said she was just happy to hear the police were able to keep him safe and walk him home to Ponies R Us Petting Zoo, just under a mile away on Grix Rd, near New Boston.

Ex-employee charged with stealing & selling unreleased Eminem music from Ferndale studio

A former sound engineer of Detroit rapper Eminem is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing and selling unreleased music that was later leaked on the internet.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Julie Beck, Joseph Strange, 46, from Holly, is charged with criminal infringement of a copyright and interstate transportation of stolen goods.

Prosecutors say that Strange allegedly stole unreleased music created by Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, and sold it on the internet.

Eminem's spokesperson, Dennis Dennehy, released the following statement to 7 News Detroit:

"Eminem and his team are very appreciative of the efforts by the FBI Detroit bureau for its thorough investigation which led to the charges against Joe Strange. The significant damage caused by a trusted employee to Eminem's artistic legacy and creative integrity cannot be overstated, let alone the enormous financial losses incurred by the many creators and collaborators that deserve protection for their decades of work. We will continue to take any and all steps necessary to protect Eminem's art and will stop at nothing to do so."

According to prosecutors, the FBI received a tip in mid-January from employees of Eminem's studio in Ferndale who discovered the unreleased music on the internet. They also found an image of a list of music he created but not released, and realized that the image was taken directly from a hard drive.

You can read more about the investigation here.