7 Weekly Recap: Police launch new registry, planting sequoias in Detroit & more

Here are the big stories from the week beginning April 21.

Photographer captures final moments between pets and owners to help with grieving process

Last images of man's best friend

For those who have loved and lost a pet, the grief can be overwhelming. When our furry companions are no longer by our side, memories are often all we have left.

At 16 years old, Molly isn't as healthy as she used to be, dealing with seizures and vestibular disease.

"She's on a totally large regime of meds right now," Deborah Montgomery said.

Montgomery is well aware these are the final stages of her beloved pet's life. That's why she's choosing to commemorate their special bond through what's called an "end-of-life photoshoot."

The woman behind the camera is Hannah Rippey of Wandering Tails Photography. As a veterinarian technician by day, it's Rippey's full-time job that got her into end-of-life photography, only charging people what they want to pay.

"Something that broke my heart was just, you know, your dog is sick and here's the goodbye. I wanted to offer something to help people process that outside of the traditional bring your dog to the vet and say goodbye to them," Rippey said.

When asked about witnessing the special moments between pets and their owners during these photoshoots, Rippey finds deep meaning in her work.

"To me, it's a calling for me for sure and it just brings me so much joy, especially because I still am in vet medicine and I can't tell you how many days and how many weeks I go home just feeling broken and heartbroken for people," Rippey said.

Although our pets' time here is short, just like their love, photos like these will last a lifetime.

Sterling Heights police launch special needs registry to improve emergency responses

Sterling Heights Police Launch Special Needs Registry To Help Vulnerable Community Members

The Sterling Heights Police Department has become one of the first agencies in the area to implement a special needs registry, providing emergency crews with critical information about some of the community's most vulnerable residents.

The online registry allows families to confidentially share important details about loved ones with special needs, helping first responders approach situations with appropriate awareness and techniques.

"Finally, finally," James Dziendziel said when he first saw the announcement from Sterling Heights police about the new initiative to assist those with special needs.

Dziendziel, whose 14-year-old son has autism, believes the registry will significantly benefit his family.

"You won't have to worry as much about where's my child at this given moment and am I going to get my child back," Dziendziel said.

The registry allows families to provide first responders with vital information about their loved ones including behavior triggers and de-escalation techniques.

Lt. Craig Cole, who spearheaded the database and related training, says creating a more compassionate response is exactly the goal.

"We want to respond with empathy and compassion and we want families to know there's a human being behind this badge," Cole said.

For Cole, the initiative is personal.

"I have two great nieces that have autism, so it is watching or listening to the fear of my sister, her grandchildren. It really struck a cord with me that we can do more in law enforcement," Cole said.

The registration process is straightforward and confidential. Once a family completes the online form, the information is reviewed and then shared with emergency dispatch.

Non-profit leading effort to plant California's sequoia trees in Detroit

Non-profit leading effort to plant California's sequoia trees in Detroit

What was once vacant land is transforming into an urban forest on Detroit's east side, as a local non-profit works to plant giant sequoia trees that could stand for thousands of years.

Arboretum Detroit is leading the effort to fill the Poletown neighborhood with giant sequoia trees, which are native to California and known as the world's largest trees.

"They're now threatened in their native habitat, so this is partially an assisted migration," said Co-Director Birch Kemp.

Kemp says massive trees could live over 3,000 years, providing a lasting legacy for the community while addressing environmental concerns.

"There are only 80 thousand left in their native range, so we think they're a good climate solution for a place like Detroit that's heating up and needs more shade," said Kemp.

One tree stood about 10 feet tall, but could eventually reach heights of 300 feet, as tall as Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.

Non-profit Archangel Ancient Tree Archive donated the trees for volunteers to plant and for community members to take home.

"It just feels really special. It feels like it's gonna be a really beautiful thing for us to have to be a part of," said Chelsea Piner, who participated with her young family and took a tree home.

Freshman at Cass Tech making waves after earning school's first wrestling state title

State champion wrestler Cyrus Woodberry is inspiring others

A young student-athlete is making waves at Cass Tech High School and across Michigan. Inspired by family, wrestling has always been a part of Cyrus Woodberry's life.

"I first started wrestling when I was four. My big brother started wrestling first, and I just wanted to copy him, so I started," Woodberry said.

By the time he finished 8th grade, Cyrus was already able to call himself a national and state champ through tournaments he took part in. What started as a way to look up to his big brother became his passion.

"It's pretty fun. I get to let all my anger out on the mat," Woodberry said.

Now he's a freshman phenom at the high school level. During the most recent wrestling season, Cyrus racked up more than 50 wins on his way to earning the Division 1 state title at 106 pounds.

When his hand was raised, he became the first wrestling state champion at Cass Tech and only the second ever within Detroit public schools.

"It was relieving because of all the days I get up in the morning and work out, practice after school, stay after school, and work out. So it was relieving to know I finally did it," Woodberry said.

While he's making history on the mat, he's also maintained over a 3.6 GPA. Cyrus said there's lessons in wrestling that he applies to the classroom.

"Through wrestling, I've learned discipline, effort, and hard work, which is what I need for anything I do," Woodberry said.

Detroit City Council exploring tax options, including an 'amusement tax'

Detroit City Council exploring tax options, including an 'amusement tax'

Is it time for local sales taxes in Detroit? City council is exploring the idea. It recently commissioned a study to determine the viability of a myriad of tax options, including an amusement tax.

It would essentially be a sales tax for admission to sporting events, concerts, and other events that draw tourists.

“This report essentially would do a deep dive to let us know the legal barriers we face, the legislative barriers we face, and more importantly, if we overcome them, how much money a hotel tax, an entertainment tax could generate for the city of Detroit,” Council President Mary Sheffield said.

Sheffield says the Citizens Research Council of Michigan will conduct that study. Its president says Detroit is one of the rare cities that have four major sports teams playing within its limits.

“But without a local sales tax or amusement tax, the city is not benefiting from that in any substantial way,” Eric Lupher said.

This is not the first time City leaders have given tax options consideration. Councilwoman Angela Whitfield Calloway commissioned a report on the potential impacts of an amusement tax from the Council's Legislative Policy Division on December 14, 2023.

One Citizens Research Council of Michigan study found that an amusement tax with a flat $3 fee on tickets would raise nearly $8 million from Tigers and Lions games and concerts held at Ford Field or Little Caesars Arena based on 2022 attendance records.

'A little bit too much.' Some in downtown Detroit want change, say food trucks take their business

Some in downtown Detroit want change, say food trucks take their business

Taking a stand against the rapid rise in food trucks in downtown Detroit, some brick-and-mortar restaurants say they're struggling to survive.

They claim more must be done to enforce limits on a summer food truck program, as they compete with restaurants for businesses and owners who say it's unfair.

“It’s becoming a little bit too much. 80 trucks. Food costs are up. Everything is up. Rents are up. People aren’t coming to the office every day. Even the volume is down," George Antonopulos, the owner of Athens Souvlaki, said.

Antonopulos said the rise in the number of food trucks allowed here is unfairly cutting into his business and others who pay property taxes and more.

Detroit City Councilman Fred Durhal III agreed to talk about the issue we brought to him after hearing from stakeholders. He also said he plans to address it.

“My team and I are currently working on an ordinance. Our ordinances now have no regulations on how food trucks operate on private property," he said.

We also questioned Eric Larsen, the CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership, which oversees parts of the food truck program.s

He said while they pay a fee for the summer, further review of how many are allowed is needed.

“It’s a balance, Simon. We spend a lot of time with our small businesses listening to what their concerns are," Larsen said.

90-year-old gardener shares lifelong passion and tips for growing your own food

90-year-old gardener shares lifelong passion and tips for growing your own food

Willie Smith, a 90-year-old gardener from Ann Arbor, has been cultivating plants his entire life. It's a tradition that began during his childhood in Mississippi.

"It was a thing I've done all my life," Smith said.

Born and raised on a farm, Smith and his family grew their own food and vegetables while raising animals.

"It's a thing we used to say: 'living off the fat of the land,'" Smith said. "And it worked. That wasn't just a saying, but that was just the reality of what people done in those days."

After moving to Michigan in 1959, Smith began working for General Motors and raising his family, but he always made time for his garden.

"I just don't like to sit inside the house all day long. I don't see how people can do it. I have to stick my head out the door or something," Smith said.

Willie Smith focuses primarily on growing tomatoes, cucumbers and greens in his garden, which wraps around his house.

He recommends planting after Memorial Day when the weather is warm, using rich soil and having the proper tools to create neat rows for seeds.

During hot weather, Willie Smith advises watering plants twice daily — in the early morning and late afternoon.

