7 Weekly Recap: Remembering DC crash victims, Smart Shopper, church transformation & more stories

Here are the big stories from the week beginning Jan. 27.

‘Devastating.’ Local skaters who knew DC crash victims share memories of their friends

The figure skating world is a tight-knit community, and skaters and coaches here in metro Detroit are mourning the loss of their friends who were killed after a passenger jet and military helicopter collided near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday evening.

"I grew up with most of those people that were on that plane," said Mina Esfandiari.

Mina and her brother, Adam, are members of the Skating Club of Novi, and said they were devastated to hear about the crash. Mina said she spoke to one of the families shortly before the flight.

"We talked to them right before the flight and she was saying how she had so much fun at the camp that was in Wichita. And it's just so devastating to hear all that has happened," said Mina.

Mina said her best friend's father also died in the crash.

"Being on the phone with her all night, [I] really didn't get any sleep," she said. "When I would be upset at a competition or anything, he would always know how to make me laugh and smile."

What Gary Peters stepping aside means for Michigan's 2026 Senate race

The news of Democratic Sen. Gary Peters not seeking reelection in 2026 is already leading to a lot of voters and experts considering what happens next in our state.

The announcement was made Tuesday. Peters' departure from Congress will set Michigan up for another important U.S. Senate race.

Peters, 66, was first elected to the Senate in 2014 replacing retiring Sen. Carl Levin. He defeated Republican Terri Lynn Land in that election. He won reelection in 2020 in a close race against current Rep. John James.

“I am leaving Congress, but I am not retiring. I look forward to writing many more chapters when my term ends. I do not know what those chapters will be, but I expect one of them will be me finding endless twisting back roads where I can experience the joy of total freedom riding my Harley Davidson motorcycle on a warm sunny day," Peters said in the announcement.

Smart Shopper: How apps and digital coupons can help you save big on groceries

This week, we introduced our new Smart Shopper series, featuring 7 News Detroit weekend anchor and reporter Kiara Hay. It's a series where we're monitoring grocery prices and helping you save at the grocery store.

The first thing that comes to mind when trying to save is couponing. However, searching papers and cutting out deals can be time-consuming and confusing.

But Carrie Walker, a former extreme couponer, has tips for us beginners.

“My rule of thumb is, either I want to buy something that is on sale or it’s on sale with a coupon,” she says.

“I mainly use apps, digital coupons. I can probably do it in an hour,” Carrie says.

And the savings can be significant.

“These are normally $6.19, and this week they were 2.99. So that’s definitely the time you want to stock up,” Carrie told us in reference to Lay's chips.

Meet the Detroit couple transforming a vacant Indian Village church into a home

A local couple has purchased a historic church in Detroit's Indian Village with plans to make it into their home.

For 15 years, what was St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, then Mount Olive East Missionary Baptist Church, has sat vacant.

However, in February, the couple plans to break ground and start their home renovations.

We got a look inside the church for a sneak peak of what was, and what will soon be.

"I was like, 'wow, what if we made this our house?'" Rachel Nelson said.

Nelson is an interior designer, and her husband, Joe Trobaugh, is a Roseville elementary school principal. They're the ones who purchased the 1949 church and will turn it into the home.

"I remember him saying, 'if we don’t try, we’ll always regret it, let’s do it,'" Nelson said.

Don't be fooled. The prospect of buying and transforming a significant property like this is not easy.

"(It's a) little bit of a challenging process," Trobaugh said.

On Feb. 4, Nelson and Trobaugh are holding an open house for the community members to see the church. Their only requirement to get in is that you bring a donation for Detroit Dog Rescue.

How proposed tariffs could spike gas prices in Metro Detroit

We are now just days away from proposed tariffs that could have a significant impact on the economy. President Donald Trump has threatened to slap Canada and Mexico with 25 percent tariffs by February 1st. If those tariffs go into effect, that could increase the cost of goods, including gas prices.

We spoke with Southfield resident Brian Hairston about prices at the pump. He says he worries about the impact of proposed tariffs, and says he feels price are up already. He feels even talks of tariffs by President Trump have impacted prices.

"Government regulations, tariffs, are something that you and I will end up paying,” said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for Gas Buddy.

De Haan says refineries within metro Detroit depend on Canadian crude oil.

“Marathon’s refinery in Detroit, the primary feed stock is Canadian crude oil, as are major refineries in Chicago,” De Haan said.

As far as using our own domestically produced oil, De Haan says refineries would have to figure out how to transport oil from west Texas, where it is largely produced, to our area.

“A lot folks are saying 'well why don’t we just use our own oil', well, we don’t have a way for our oil to get up to the refineries here in the Midwest,” De Haan said.

De Haan says gas prices could go up 30 to 40 cents a gallon in the tariffs are implemented. There is a caveat, the impact tariffs could have on the economy as a whole. Tariffs could slow the economy down.

“On paper, maybe 30 to 40 cents a gallon, but when you consider the economic toll that the tariffs could take, it could be less than that, it could be 15 to 30 cents a gallon,” said De Haan.

Monroe County bar gets cameo in Budweiser Super Bowl commercial

A small-town bar in Monroe County is finding itself in the national spotlight after making an appearance in a Budweiser commercial set to air during this year's Super Bowl.

For a village of less than 3,000 people, moments in the spotlight are few and far between. However, in less than two weeks, the quaint little downtown of Carleton and the popular Carleton Hotel Bar will be seen by more than 120 million people.

“We're all looking at it like oh my gosh, that is the hotel bar!” longtime Carleton resident Chip Raines said.

“All the bars across the country and you pick Carleton?” another resident Sean Mulherin said.

Regulars at the Carleton Hotel Bar were stunned to see an aerial shot of their local hangout featured in Budweiser’s commercial for Super Bowl 59. The one person even more shocked than they are was the bar’s owner. He says he was never contacted by Budweiser and had no idea about the commercial.

“I wish there was more to it — it was just by chance,” the bar's owner John Kaczmarek said.

Why Budweiser chose Carleton Hotel Bar is still unknown to Kaczmarek. It's possible even Budweiser doesn't know and the scene was simply generic stock footage of a small town that the editors put into the commercial.

Dearborn Heights man who warded off home invaders speaks out

“Obviously in my room, I’m not laying down. I’m not,” said Ben Nevers.

The 24-year-old is on crutches and has a shattered foot after two men broke into his home in Dearborn Heights Saturday morning. Ben was struck in the foot in the exchange of gunfire with the suspect, who was shot in the leg.

Ben’s girlfriend, who he did not want to identify, was struck in the leg.

“I know she went into shock immediately because it traveled up, hit her body and her kidney, and it’s lodged somewhere in her chest,” said Nevers.

The two suspects got into the house through the kitchen window, which is boarded up now. From there, they made their way to the living room, holding Ben’s friend at gunpoint. They then searched the house for valuables like studio equipment and jewelry before ending up at Ben’s bedroom door.

“He seen that I had the gun like this, and he shot me. Shot me in the foot first, and as soon as he shot, I shot back. So, I shot twice, and I know I hit him in the leg,” said Nevers.

Nevers believes his large social media following from his days as a party promoter tempted the suspects to target him.

Dearborn Heights police have a suspect in custody: Phillip Price is facing 21 felony charges for the break-in, including two counts of assault with intent to murder. He has been remanded with no bond. Police are actively searching for a second suspect.

