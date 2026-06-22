WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fireworks season is here, and if you're thinking about celebrating with your own display, there are state laws and local ordinances you need to follow

If not, it could cost you fines of up to $1,000 for each violation. These riles are designed with safety in mind, so whether you're new to lighting off your own fireworks or it's a tradition, here are some rules you need to follow so your celebration is a safe one.

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A list of state laws and local ordinances you need to follow this fireworks season

Before the booms, there are the beeps, as people shell out cash for fireworks they can light off themselves.

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“I mean, just speaking honestly as a man, there’s just something about watching stuff shoot up into the sky and explode," Blaze Slade.

Slade is from Livonia. Every Fourth of July, he heads up north after stocking up at Pro Fireworks in Westland.

“I found myself really missing it and really missing the cheerfulness of the Fourth of July, so last year, I decided to come by here when I got a coupon," Slade said.

State law said Michigan Consumer Fireworks — the kind that move or explode — can be set off between 11 a.m.-11:45 p.m. from June 29 through July 4th. The next dates you can set off fireworks are September 5 and 6, before Labor Day.

“You know, it used to be, back in the day, you’d have to sign a waiver saying, ‘I’m going to take this out of state and light it off somewhere where it’s legal.’ That doesn’t happen anymore," I said to Bernie Brosnan, a Canton Fire Department fire inspector.

A list of state laws and local ordinances you need to follow this fireworks season

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“That doesn’t happen anymore, no," Brosnan replied.

Brosnan has examples of novelty fireworks, fountains and sparklers that can be bought and lit any time of the year.

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Even those, he said, can be dangerous.

“Any time we have more risky behavior, we’re going to see more injuries," Brosnan said.

There's also a risk of a firework igniting a fire that gets out of control.

“If we’ve had dry weather, you know, there’s going to be a bigger chance for fire. If there’s high winds, there’s a chance for, you know, the fireworks going in places we weren’t expecting," Brosnan said.

To help prevent emergencies, each municipality can enforce its own ordinances on top of the state consumer firework laws. Canton Township the same as Michigan's; fireworks can not be on public, school or church property, or someone else's property without their permission.

No one under 18 can buy, possess or light them, and you can not use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

“One tip that I have is you should always have a bucket and a hose," Brosnan said. "In terms of safe disposal, this is a nice staging place for used fireworks.”

If you follow the rules, you can enjoy the holiday activities safely, without the risk of breaking a rule.

“I think it’s just enjoying it. Just enjoying all the, you know, the laughter, celebrating, you know, with everybody around," said Chelsea White, a Farmington Hills resident.

Before you light up the night, check the date and time to make sure your display is on the up and up.

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