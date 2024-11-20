'A lot of devastation.' Community steps in to help those impacted by condo explosion

(WXYZ) — A local church is welcoming in those impacted by Tuesday's condo explosion in Orion Township, offering food, water, and a place to sleep.

Christ the Redeemer Church is located right across the street from the Keatington New Town Association condos, where the explosion happened.

Related Video: Massive condo explosion in Orion Township

2 critically hurt, 2 unaccounted for after explosion at condo complex in Orion Township

It's where we found 74-year-old Ross Flore. His home was damaged in the blast.

"My bedroom and my son's bedroom are on the other side so that's what took the direct brunt of the explosion," said Flore.

He said Tuesday's explosion at the condos is like nothing he's ever experienced before.

Related Video: Chopper video shows aftermath of explosion at Orion Township condo complex

Chopper video shows aftermath of explosion at Orion Township condo complex

"A lot of devastation here," he said.

But what he was most worried about was his cat, Snickers.

"I didn't even think of grabbing my driver's license, my car keys, my medications, anything," he said.

Related Video: Ross Flore is reunited with his cat, Snickers

Condo explosion victim reunited with cat

She was found by firefighters in a pile of rubble, unharmed, the morning after the explosion.

"I prayed for you," he told Snickers.

Both Ross and Snickers, are now left without a home.

The church across the street is providing a safe haven for them and anyone else in need.

"We're lucky to have people like that, that will open up their hearts and let people in," he said.

Father William Promesso said local restaurants have been donating food to the church to give to victims and fire crews.

"We're able to provide food, drink," said Father William.

Owner of Professor Soups, Todd Messer, provided lunch on Wednesday.

"We've been a part of this community for our whole lives, so it just hurts to hear people are hurting over here," said Messer.

The food, shelter, and comfort being offered by Christ the Redeemer Church means a lot to young couple Drake and Nina Falconer.

"We came home to our whole house in flames," said Drake Falconer.

But they tell me they're still looking for their cats, asking everyone in this area to keep an eye out for Ambrose and Fergus.

Related Video: Drake Falconer out searching for pets after Orion Township condo explosion

Man impacted by Orion Township condo explosion searching for pets

"Those were our first pets as a couple. Those are family. It's not just pets," said Drake.

And while the search continues for all the lost pets, and fire crews pick up all the pieces left behind from the explosion as they continue with their investigation, Father William says this church will be right here, for anyone who needs it.

"Whether we're doing it for humanitarian reasons or for religious reasons, the end result is the same, we're able to take care of those who live nearby us," he said.

Where Your Voice Matters