'A major moment.' Plan to reconnect Downtown Pontiac begins with Phoenix Center demolition

(WXYZ) — Oakland County officials unveiled plans to demolish the Phoenix Center and reconnect Downtown Pontiac on Tuesday morning.

According to those officials, the redevelopment, revitalization and reconnection of the downtown area will begin with the demolition of the Phoenix Center, which is already underway.

The demolition is being led by the Adamo Group and full structural teardown will start in May. It's expected to be complete by the end of the year, according to Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter.

The Phoenix Center held its last show in 2011 and has been vacant and going in disrepair since, according to Coulter.

It's also part of a larger plan that includes bringing hundreds of employees for the county back to Downtown Pontiac and reopening Saginaw Street, which they say is the city's main street.

The county said they plan to bring hundreds of county employees to the former GM building at 31 E. Judson St. by 2027, which is currently under construction. They will also construct walkable green spaces and a new parking structure.

Watch the full press conference below

Plan to reconnect Downtown Pontiac begins with Phoenix Center demolition

"When that comes back, imagine two office buildings full of people who can walk to downtown, shop at the stores, eat at the restaurants and become a more integrative part of our county seat," Coulter said at the press conference.

"This is a major moment in the history of our community," Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel added in a statement. "Today will be known for generations as the day that Pontiac stood up and began to reclaim its rightful place as the heart of Oakland County."

For those who go to downtown Pontiac, there will be major traffic reroutes while the demolition continues. It includes:



Eastbound Orchard Lake Road/Auburn Avenue traffic will be directed onto southbound Woodward Avenue.

Westbound Auburn Avenue/Orchard Lake Road traffic will be rerouted onto northbound Woodward Avenue.

East Judson Street within the Woodward Loop will become a temporary one-way street eastbound with angled parking.

There will also be alternative parking options for employees at 51111 Woodward Ave. They are:

East Judson Street: 84 angled parking spaces reserved for visitors, employees with accessibility needs and after-hours use.

Lot 9 (north of the Phoenix Center) for employees.

Where Your Voice Matters