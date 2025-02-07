Are Detroit Lions fans planning to watch the Super Bowl & who are they rooting for?

(WXYZ) — The Super Bowl is on Sunday and for the second time in three years, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet on football's biggest stage.

For Detroit Lions fans, the mood is bittersweet as many in the Motor City expected the Lions to be part of the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

After getting the top seed in the NFC and finishing 15-2, the Lions were eliminated by the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional playoff round.

Will that impact fans watching the game? I went out to Downtown Detroit to talk to fans and see if their plans have changed.

"Yeah, heartbreak but we'll bounce back next year," Edward Davis said.

"I was hoping for the Super Bowl for sure. Now everything feels like a little bit of a loss," Cameron Case said.

"I just really felt that this was our year. We had everything clicking," Terry Minor said.

"I was hoping for ultimate heartbreak this year kind of just everyone getting their heart broken like we did, but we'll see how the Super Bowl plays out," Nick Sulen said.

"I am just watching to watch the Chiefs lose. It's kind of getting repetitive," Nick Lavallee said.

"it would have been a picture-perfect end to the season. That's how we play, that's our team, so it just keeps the story going another year," Jordan Loukotna said.

"I think Goff deserves a Super Bowl win. The city of Detroit deserves it. We went through a lot of difficult seasons," Minor said.

Who do fans want to see win?

"I would absolutely love to see the Eagles win against the Chiefs. I think it would be a great win to the end of their season," Loukotna said.

I am thinking I will be rooting for the Eagles this time around. I just don't want to see the Chiefs win again," Case said.

"I got the Eagles this year," Davis said.

"I would say the Eages just because I would like to see a mix-up in the Super Bowl," Sulen said.

